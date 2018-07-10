Dark Souls Remastered Update Takes Aim at Cheaters

A patch is coming for Dark Souls Remastered to fix several issues, some bugfixes pertaining to the game in general and others related to specific platforms.

The remastered version of the first Dark Souls game has been out for a few months now with the most recent update going scheduled to go live soon to bring the series of bugfixes to all players. Servers for Dark Souls Remastered will be offline throughout the time that the update is applied with the full schedule of maintenance times seen through Bandai Namco’s Dark Souls site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also included in the announcement were the full patch notes to detail everything that’s happening when the update goes live. You can see all of those below along with the platform-specific bugfixes that are included in the update. You’ll notice that one of the changes released for all platforms makes it more difficult to cheat in the game, something that should cut down on any foul play going on in the game’s PvP feature.

Patch 1.03 for Dark Souls: Remastered will be released for #PS4 #Xbox1 and #Steam on July 11, 2018. Game servers will be offline during the patch release, but offline play will be available. This tweet thread will be updated with more information shortly. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) July 10, 2018

You can now read the full patch notes and maintenance times on our site: https://t.co/6cermRmSdw Our sincere thanks for your patience during this update and maintenance. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) July 10, 2018

All Platforms

Fixed a bug in which The Four Kings are not displayed properly in The Abyss.

Fixed a bug in which the ending comes up in Kiln of the first flame without defeating the boss when you do specific moves before the boss area.

Fixed a bug in which player’s clear data is erroneous when the application is finished on specific conditions after defeating Gwyn, Lord of Cinder.

Fixed a bug in which messages are not displayed to other players on asynchronous online.

Fixed a bug in which session matching stops during online mode when the player fails to join the session where blocked players are playing.

Fixed a bug in which the number of Estus Flask possessions is not displayed properly when you return by Black Separation Crystal.

Improved the security against cheating during online multiplayer.

Playstation 4

Fixed a bug in which the application cannot be launched.

Playstation 4 and Steam/PC

Fixed a bug in which players become invisible during online multiplayer.

Xbox One

Fixed a bug in which after players reset their stats and create a new profile, the new profile still features the reset stats.

The update is scheduled to go live on July 11 during the times listed in the official patch notes.