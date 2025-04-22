Bethesda Confirms Oblivion Remastered Doesn’t Officially Support Mods

Mods have become increasingly popular over the years, for everything from The Sims 4 to Skyrim. So, it’s no surprise many gamers are already thinking about mods for the newly released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. In fact, a few mods for the game have already begun popping up on popular modding sites like Nexus Mods. However, for those curious if the Oblivion remaster will get official mod tools and support like Hogwarts Legacy and Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve got some bad news.

In response to a question on the Bethesda support site, the developer has confirmed that “mods are not supported for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.” This doesn’t mean that players can’t use mods for the game at all, but it does mean it’s a lot trickier to do so. Without official mod support, players aren’t able to easily access mods from the game menu. That means that it’s virtually impossible to use mods on a gaming console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S without enough technical know-how. As for playing on PC, getting mods this way is a bit less complex, but still requires extra steps when mods aren’t officially supported in-game.

Official mod support and built-in tools can help ensure that player-created mods work properly. This, along with making it easier for all players to access available mods, is the primary reason many gamers like to see official mod support for their favorite games. In fact, later editions of Skyrim itself added official mod support in some capacity. The Skryim Special Edition has a mod marketplace, including a mods and creations menu along with a resource pack for modders. Given this official support for mods, some gamers were hoping to see a similar system integrated for Oblivion Remastered.

No Official Mod Support for Oblivion Remastered… Yet

Despite adding it for Skyrim, Bethesda is currently not offering any official mod support in Oblivion Remastered. For those who’ve already installed mods for Oblivion, Bethesda does offer a few tricks to try if third-party mods you’ve installed might be causing gameplay issues. Of course, the main thing to try here is uninstalling your mods, which isn’t what players who enjoy modded gameplay want to hear. Following that, Bethesda support suggests you verify your game files via Steam or the Xbox App to fix any issues caused by Oblivion Remastered mods.

For those wondering if the lack of official mod support could change, that’s pretty unclear at the moment. The statement from Bethesda Support is pretty vague and is in the present tense, so it’s hard to glean what it means for the future. “Mods are not supported” does not necessarily translate to “mods will never be supported.” Many games launch without official mod support, likely in part to encourage players to experience the game as intended for their first playthrough. However, in recent years, it’s become more common for official mod support to arrive down the line in the form of an update. This was the case for Hogwarts Legacy, which quite recently added a mod menu, and Baldur’s Gate 3, which added official mod support well into the game’s life cycle.

So, while Oblivion Remastered doesn’t have a mod menu right at release, it doesn’t necessarily mean it never will. Bethesda and partner Virtuous Studios have not revealed any plans about the future for mods in the Oblivion remaster, meaning it’s not a yes, but it’s also not necessarily a forever no. After all, gamers are going to make mods. There are already over 20 mods for Oblivion Remastered on Nexus Mods as of launch day, and it’s likely more are being worked on as we speak. For now, using mods will require playing on PC or some serious console know-how, but that might not always be the case.

