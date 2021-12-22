Dark Souls Tabletop Roleplaying Game Announced

A tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Dark Souls is coming soon. Steamforged made the announcement that they are developing a licensed tabletop roleplaying game based on Dark Souls, the dark fantasy open-world video game series developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Steamforged released a trailer for the new game earlier today, but released few other details about the game besides that it was “Coming Soon.” You can check out the teaser trailer down below:

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame 🔥

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

Dark Souls is a dark fantasy series set in a world where some humans are inflicted with an undead curse, that slowly turns them into a “Hollow” with no memories of their past life. The game and its two sequels are set during the Age of Fire, an era started when four lords found the “Lord Souls” and drove the then dominant Everlasting Dragons into extinction. The game series is praised for its unflinching difficulty – due to the nature of the game, players are expected to die a lot and use those experiences to find alternative routes or solutions to problems. The game’s open world nature, use of multiplayer interactions to create additional in-game tensions and innovative storytelling approach have inspired countless games sense. Dark Souls had two sequels, as well as a remastered version of the original game that was released in 2018.

Dark Souls is widely considered to be the best video games of all time and its open-world format and fantasy setting should make it naturally conducive for a tabletop roleplaying game adaptation.

Steamforged Games has a history of developing video games into tabletop board games, including a board game based on the Dark Souls franchise. The tabletop games publisher also has a growing TTRPG studio anchored by the Epic Encounters boxed set line and the Animal Adventures line of campaign setting and miniatures products, both of which are made for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules. However, this marks the first time that Steamforged has worked on a licensed tabletop roleplaying game.

