Darksiders 3 Release Date, Collector’s Edition Revealed In New Videos

Over the weekend, we reported the news about a potential release date for THQ Nordic’s third chapter in the Darksiders saga, introducing Fury into the fold as the latest playable character. Today the publisher went ahead and confirmed the news. We’re getting the apocalypse for Christmas! (In game, mind you…hopefully.)

Per this report from IGN, Darksiders 3 will officially make its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 27, giving us one more big hit for the holidays. To celebrate the occasion the publisher released a new trailer, which you can watch above.

In the new clip, we’re able to see Fury make her way through the Flame Hollow, taking on all sorts of enemies with a variety of slick moves. The game definitely looks like it fits into the mold of previous Darksiders games thanks to the savvy developers at Gunfire Games. Oh, and that chain whip, too. Noice.

Along with the standard edition of the game, Darksiders 3 will also make a sweet collector’s edition available…though it’ll cost you a pretty penny. The Apocalypse Edition of the game will set you back $399.99 and includes a number of goodies, such as a copy of Darksiders 3, a collector’s premium box, a 30″ x 40″ wall scroll with hanger; a two inch heavyweight amulet with necklace; and a four-pack of figurines standing around 10″ to 11″ tall, featuring the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Yep, you’ll be able to place Fury, War, Death and Vulgrim where you see fit. More information about pre-orders and potential early access can be found here.

You can also get a look at the Apocalypse Edition in the video below. This is one that fans of the series probably won’t want to miss.

There’s been a lot of anticipation behind the third chapter in the Darksiders saga, despite the fact that the game didn’t have any presence at E3 this year. We’re sure to see more of it in action soon enough as IGN will feature more gameplay clips in the weeks ahead. We’ll let you know what cool stuff we see.

But it’s great to see the saga continuing with a fun new chapter. Now if we could just get Death, War and Fury to work together in the same game. Darksiders 4, perhaps?

