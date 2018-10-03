‘Darksiders 3’ Trailer Showcases the Dark Force of Fury

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, titled Force Fury, shows you just how capable the third Horseman (woman?) is when it comes to facing off against adversaries. Along with her trusty whip, she utilizes some sort of hammer to bring down these enemies, smashing them into the ground like nails.

We also get a glimpse of other capabilities she has, like being able to get around areas by traveling along light-up walls, and even targeting enemies so she can successfully fend off attacks while preparing her own.

Here are the game’s features so you know just what you’re in for with the long-awaited sequel!

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, Fury must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

Key Features

Play as Fury, a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

Harness Fury’s magic to unleash her various forms, each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which Fury moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style. Expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this one. Darksiders III arrives on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.