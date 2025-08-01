Darksiders 4 Gets Full Reveal With First Trailer

After almost exactly a year of silence, Darksiders 4 has reemerged from the depths. THQ Nordic has released a new Darksiders 4 trailer as a part of its digital showcase. This action game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at some undisclosed time in the future.

This trailer is incredibly brief, but has an offscreen character telling War, the protagonist from the first game (and one of the playable heroes from Genesis), that he is being hunted and facing a war alone. He simply responds that he won’t be by himself before the camera pans out to show the other three Horsemen: Strife, Death, and Fury; all of whom have been playable in some form or fashion in various Darksiders games.

This makes good on a tease from 2024 at its reveal, as THQ Nordic marketing manager Tom Moore noted on the Xbox Wire that “the Four Horsemen will ride again.” The series has slowly teased out having a game with all four of the Horsemen — even the first game ended with such a tease — but has never fulfilled that loose promise thus far.

While details are slim, THQ Nordic stated that players will be able to choose who they play as and each character will have their own weapon and style. There will also be “fast-paced, visceral action” that mixes traversal skills and “supernatural abilities.” Its “expansive realms” will also feature an array of different enemies, secrets to find, and bosses to fight.

While there have been many ports and remasters over the years, it has been years since a new Darksiders came has come out. Darksiders Genesis was a spin-off and isometric action game that came out in 2019 to decent reviews. Darksiders 3, the last numbered entry, was more of a Soulslike and launched year prior to poor reception. 2012’s Darksiders 2 took more after Diablo and Devil May Cry with its loot and juggle-heavy combat. And the 2010 original was an unabashed darker interpretation of The Legend of Zelda and was coincidentally the most well-received entry. It remains to be seen how this new entry will shake out, given how every one if its entry has chased a slightly different genre.