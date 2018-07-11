Darksiders III Drops New Trailer, Fury’s Forms Revealed

Earlier today we got 11 whole minutes of gameplay action for the upcoming Darksiders III coming soon, now we’re getting an even closer look at Fury in action with a brand new trailer focusing on all of her in-game forms!

The latest trailer, seen above, isn’t a full-blown gameplay feature like earlier, but it does give players a a chance to see all of the forms Fury can take in the game, showing off her power, her might, and … well, her fury!

One thing that I love about Darksiders III is that it looks so incredibly dynamic. Fury’s movements are so fluid, so smooth, making combat much more enjoyable that it was in the original game when it first launched. Seeing her evolving forms as well is incredibly interesting, giving players more immersion and feel of progression through this character.

For more about the game itself from THQ Nordic:

“Players return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players take on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FURY to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the FOUR HORSEMEN.

FURY is a mage, her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth, dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. FURY will traverse back and forth between environments, battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story.”

Darksiders III will be dropping for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 27th!

What are your thoughts on the latest trailer? Excited to try out a game centered around Fury, or are you missing the other Horsemen? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and don’t forget to check out our Darksiders hub to stay in the know for all things Fury!