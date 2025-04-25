RuneScape: Dragonwilds Players Really Want to See This Feature Added Next

RuneScape: Dragonwilds has amassed an impressive player base on Steam already, with just over a week in Early Access. However, despite enjoying what’s already there, players are eager to see what’s next for the latest entry in the RuneScape franchise. Thanks to the player feedback survey, gamers can get a sense of what Jagex is considering for future updates to RuneScape: Dragonwilds, and one feature in particular is a standout on many players’ wishlists. One question in the feedback survey asks about the potential for a large, PvPvE map, and it seems plenty of fans are ready to mark “very interested” on this future Dragonwilds feature.

The question from the player survey asks about player interest in “a large map for PvPvE (e.g. Conan Exiles, Ark, etc.)” and goes on to list a variety of potential player server sizes from 50 player servers all the way up through 100+ player servers. This would make the game feel a bit more like your classic, massively online multiplayer RuneScape, and many players are hoping Jagex does decide to move forward with large public servers.

Currently, gamers can choose from a Private, Friends, or Public server when playing RuneScape: Dragonwilds. However, Public and Friends-only worlds only allow for 4 players at a time, so it’s more of a light co-op than any kind of massive online option. For those used to the random interactions from RuneScape itself, it’s a bit of a vibe shift, and some want to see a bigger multiplayer option.

Would Large Public Servers for RuneScape: Dragonwilds Be a Win?

MMORPGs have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many players wanting to join up in a game with plenty of other players to fight with and against. In particular, gamers have loved survival-focused MMOs like Once Human and ARK: Survival. Given that RuneScape itself is an MMORPG, many fans who are coming to Dragonwilds from the older game want to see a similar level of engagement with other players.

For many, larger maps and more multiplayer elements would be a big addition to the game. Being able to engage in PvP as well as PvE combat also adds more ways to test skill for those who enjoy the combat elements of the game, rather than just fighting endless dragons.

The Early Access roadmap for Runescape: Dragonwilds

That said, not everyone wants the game to head in this direction. Adding PvPvE elements while retaining the options to play in private and friends-only servers seems the most popular option, since it would give players options rather than forcing everyone into a massive multiplayer server if they prefer a more scaled-back, solo experience. Though most players are allfor the large map, not everyone wants to see it populated with other players who may or may not engage in looting and other behaviors that can make the game less fun.

For now, the addition of PvPvE servers in Runescape: Dragonwilds is just one option among many potential additions to the game. If you’d like to make your opinion on the matter known, you can weigh in via the player survey.