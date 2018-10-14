‘Darksiders III’ Allows You To Choose Which Bosses To Fight

Darksiders III will be less linear than previous games in the series according to THQ Nordic. One example of this, is that the game will allow players to choose which bosses to fight.

More specifically, players will be able to “decide which bosses to take on at various points in the story.” In other words, it sounds like every boss won’t be available right off the bat, but in each chunk of the game the accompanying bosses can be challenged in whatever order you’d like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to THQ Nordic, this is an “important gameplay difference in terms of player progression” from the previous two titles.

THQ Nordic also notes that there will be fewer mass battles and more “meaningful” battles in their place. Fury, the main character, will endure major boss fights throughout the game, including each of the Seven Deadly Sins. As you would expect, each sin will come with its own style and presents a unique challenge. For example, Sloth commands an army of monsters to fight you while he leisurely lobs globules of poison.

While the linear nature of the first two games were nice — especially in hindsight of an over saturation of open-world games — it will be nice to see what a less linear Darksiders can bring to the series to make it feel new.

Darksiders III is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release next month on November 27.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the hack-and-slash action game by clicking here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official pitch from THQ Nordic itself:

“Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.”

Source: PlayStation Blog