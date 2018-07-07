Darksiders III Release Date Leaked, Plus Special Editions

For those excited to see Fury in all of her, well … fury with the release of Darksiders III, we have good news! According to a recent leak, we not only know when we’ll be getting the game, but more about the different editions that will be available as well!

According to True Achievements, there will be three editions available for players:

Darksiders III Standard Edition

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition

Not only that, they also provided the official descriptions for each! The Blades & Whip Edition will include “Darksiders III, a special Pre-Order Bonus Armor skin, 2 paid DLCs that will be released post launch of Darksiders III. Also includes Darksiders Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for the ultimate Darksiders experience. PREORDER INCENTIVE: 24 HOUR early access + 10% discount • Darksiders 1 & 2 will only become playable on 26th November • Darksiders 1 & 2 will only be granted if the titles are available in your region”

The Deluxe Edition includes “Darksiders III, a special Pre-Order Bonus Armor skin and 2 paid DLCs that will be released post launch of Darksiders III. PREORDER INCENTIVE: 24 HOUR early access + 10% discount Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins.”

While the Standard Edition contains the base game itself as well as a bonus armor skin for pre-ordering. Still, exciting! Though not going to lie, still holding out hope for an epic Collector’s Edition! How sweet would it be to have a statue of Fury!?

As far as the official description goes for the upcoming game:

“Players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen. As a mage, Fury relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive, Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders III story.”

Darksiders III, according to this leak, will reportedly be releasing on November 26th.