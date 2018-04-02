Darksiders III Release Date Leaks, But Don’t Be Fooled

Ever since its introduction last year, we’ve been excited to see what the third chapter in THQ Nordic‘s Darksidersseries holds. After all, we’re getting a new protagonist this time around, ready to kick as much ass as War and Death have in previous entries in the series. And, for a while there, we actually had a potential release date on the latest entry in the series.

A report from Only SPindicated that the long-awaited Darksiders IIIhad a release date, based on a leak over at an EB Games page. The original release date was listed as August 8, but apparently the page has now been altered to note a December 31 placeholder date.

Later, after the initial news was posted, the site updated its story noting that it was a fake, as part of the ongoing April Fools’ stories that flooded the Internet yesterday. The image was reportedly doctored, according to the Darksiders Discord channel.

So, yeah, for a minute there, we actually got a bit excited about the idea of jumping back into the Darksidersuniverse at the end of summer. However, the possibility is still most certainly there. THQ Nordic is going to be on hand in a few months at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, where it’ll likely have Darksiders IIIat its booth, along with Biomutantand several other upcoming games. And maybe during its showcase, we’ll actually get a good idea as to when the third adventure will make its way to retail.

The company did originally note a 2018 release window for the game, although it didn’t specifically mention a month or a quarter. But the earlier the better, especially considering the cavalcade of holiday releases that we’re going to be getting starting in October, with games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4and Red Dead Redemption 2. It never hurts to give Darksidersa little traction for the holiday season.

So, for the moment, Darksiders IIIdoesn’t have a release date, but hopefully we’ll find out soon enough when THQ Nordic plans to bring it out. Whenever it does arrive, expect it for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch release just yet, but fingers crossed.