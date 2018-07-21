Capcom Producer Hints At The Return Of Darkstalkers

You wouldn’t always know it, but Capcom has one of the most prolific portfolios of IP within in the industry. Unfortunately, it mostly sits on it.

One of these many IP is Darkstalkers, a 2D fighting game that rose to prominence in the 90’s and commands a hardcore, almost cult-like fan base that can be regularly found crying out for a return to the series in different corners of the Internet.

If you’re a member of the Darkstalkers cult, you will know the series has been on ice since essentially 2000, which doesn’t seem too long ago, until you realize that was 18 years ago. So, yeah, it’s been awhile for Darkstalkers.

Demand for a return to the series has bubbled up in the past few years, not only as fans get more and more desperate, but from Capcom executives who have mentioned the game in the past while talking about its extensive back-catalog it would like to revive.

All of that said, legendary Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono, who many simply know as the man behind Street Fighter IV and the less-loved Street Fighter V, has once again shaved off years of life from the average Darkstalkers devotee when he teased a series return today during San Diego Comic-Con, giving every fan a mini heart-attack in excitement.

So, Ono seemed to hint at his ‘next game’ at the SF panel before he left. Even name dropped Darkstalkers and referenced the announcement 6 years ago. Felt very unscripted. — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) July 20, 2018

If you’re a Darkstalkers fan, catch your breath before continuing.

So, I know what you’re thinking, this is basically an unofficial confirmation that Capcom and Ono are working on – or going to soon be working on – a new Darkstalkers project of some sort. But, no this isn’t that.

See, if you know Ono, you will know he loves to tease fans, some might even say troll them. This may simply be that. A painful teaser to inflate the hopes of Darkstalkers fans around the world, just to slowly deflate over the next few years as nothing Darkstalkers is announced.

Or maybe there is something to this. Who knows. All I’m saying is, reserve a grain of salt and hold it tightly if you ever find yourself getting too excited about playing a new Darkstalkers game.

We all want to believe.