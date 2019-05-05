Darkwood PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed via New Trailer

Today, publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Acid Wizard Studio announced that the latter’s survival-horror game, Darkwood, is releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this month. More specifically, the unnerving horror adventure is coming to PlayStation 4 on May 14, Nintendo Switch on May 16, and then Xbox One on May 17. At the moment, a price-point is unclear, but it will presumably cost the same it does on PC, which is $14.99.

For those that don’t know: Darkwood first appeared on the scene in 2017 when it released on PC and was praised for its innovative approach to horror and its unnerving atmosphere. I wouldn’t say it’s a cult-classic, but it boasts a passionate fanbase and is easily one of the best horror games of this generation, especially in the indie sphere.

When the game hit PC, Acid Wizard Studio notably released it onto The Pirate Bay so that everyone could play it. Obviously, this won over a considerable amount of good will.

As for the game itself, Acid Wizard Studio pitches it as a new perspective on the tired survival-horror genre. In it, you scavenge and explore a “rich” and “ever-changing” world by day, and come night, you hunker down in your hideout and pray you see morning. Here’s a rundown of the game’s “key features:”

Survival horror from a top-down perspective that is terrifying to play.

No hand holding or quest markers. Test your skills and figure things out on your own!

By day explore the randomly generated, ever-sinister woods, scavenge for materials, craft weapons and discover new secrets.

By night find shelter, barricade, set up traps and hide or defend yourself from the horrors that lurk in the dark.

Gain skills and perks by extracting a strange essence from mutated fauna and flora and injecting it into your bloodstream. Watch out for unexpected consequences…

Make decisions that impact the world of Darkwood, its inhabitants and the story you experience.

Meet eerie characters, learn their stories and decide their fate. And remember – don’t trust anyone.

As nights go by, the lines between reality and nightmarish fantasies begin to blur. Are you ready to step into Darkwood?

