PS5 Gets Another Xbox First-Party Game Next Month

Microsoft continues its “This Is an Xbox” campaign by bringing yet another Xbox first-party game to Sony’s PS5. Just this month, the green gaming brand is releasing two of its biggest games on the PlayStation platform. First will be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launches on April 17th. The second is its critically lauded open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5, which launches on April 29th. Now, one of the most beloved real-time strategy (RTS) games of all time will be headed to PS5 next month.

Developer World’s Edge previously announced its acclaimed RTS, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is coming to PS5 this year. We now know that the game is scheduled to release on Sony’s current-gen video game platform on May 6th. Fans eager to check out the game on their PlayStation can pre-order the Standard and Premium Edition of the game now digitally through the PlayStation Store. This means Microsoft will bring three of its relatively big first-party Xbox games to the PS5 within a four-week period.

“Explore all the original Campaigns alongside best-selling expansions like never before,” reads the game’s description on the PS Store. “With over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history, your definitive Age of Empires II experience awaits!”

The Standard Edition of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will cost $39.99 when it launches next month. Pre-ordering this edition will unlock 24 bonus animated profile icons and The Mountain Royals DLC which includes the Armenian and Georgian civilizations, as well as three new campaigns. There is also a Premium Edition of the game, which notably comes with up to 5 days early access, as well as the new The Three Kingdoms DLC coming out on May 6th. Here is everything in the Premium Edition, which costs $59.99 on the PS Store:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition game

The Three Kingdoms DLC (launches May 6th)

Chronicles: Battle for Greece DLC

The Mountain Royals DLC

Return of Rome DLC

Victors and Vanquished DLC

Up to 5 Days Early Access

It should be noted that the 5-day early access period for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition begins on May 1st. Although it would be nice to play the upcoming The Three Kingdoms DLC early, the new civilizations and campaigns will not be available during that period. The new DLC launches alongside the Standard Edition release, on May 6th.

For the big RTS fans on PS5, there is also a Premium Bundle that includes the Premium Editions of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and the recently released Age of Mythology: Retold. For $99.99, PlayStation players can get all the content available for both games. Since the latter is already out, players will have access to Age of Mythology: Retold when they pre-order the bundle.

What other Xbox first-party games do you think will make its way to PS5? How many more does Microsoft have cooking for Sony’s gaming platform that will be released this year? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments section below.