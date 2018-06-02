DARQ Looks Wonderfully Unnerving And Creepy In New Trailer

Independent developer Unfold Games has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming psychological horror game, DARQ, which looks as wonderfully creepy and unnerving as it did in its previous two trailers.

In addition to revealing more gameplay footage of the title, the new trailer shows how far — visually and mechanically — the game has come since its first teaser back in December 2015.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: DARQ follows the story of Lloyd, a boy who becomes aware of the fact he is dreaming, a phenomena known as lucid dreaming. However, to Lloyd’s misfortune, his dream quickly turns into a nightmare that he can’t wake up from.

While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd will need to learn how to survive his nightmarish reality by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world. It’s his only chance of escaping his entrapment.

In addition to puzzles, DARQ‘s gameplay will feature multiple stealth sections, which will require Lloyd to sneak by enemies faster and more powerful than him, aka enemies that will quickly devour him.

Unlike many horror games, DARQ is more about tension building than jump scares, similar to titles like Little Nightmares and Inside. In fact, according to the developer, jump scares serve only one purpose: to establish that in a dream world anything can happen at any time.

Unfold Games also notes that music and sound play an integral role in the game, as you could probably tell via the new trailer. And when you factor in the fact that the game’s creator, Wlad Marhulets, is a 5-time ASCAP Award winning composer, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The score will notably be written by Marhulets, and be recorded with the help of the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

Meanwhile, Marhulets’ music will be mixed by Adam Schmidt, a renowned sound engineer whose previous work include Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Dark Knight Rises. Sound design on the other hand is being handled by Bjorn Jacobsen, whose portfolio includes the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Eve: Valkyrie and Hitman.

DARQ is in development for PC, Mac, and Linux, and is expected to release sometime later this year during Q4. Console ports have been said to likely follow within a year after the initial release.

For more information on the title, be sure to peep its official website.