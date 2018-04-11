Dauntless Enters Open Beta Next Month, Details Here

The team over at Phoenix Labs are gearing up for the open beta for Dauntless after years of intense development! Naturally, they are excited to show off their project to everyone, and are anxious to hear what players have to say come May.

In their official announcement, Phoenix Labs boasted over 100,000 ‘slayers’ have participated in the Closed Beta, with more than 800,000 with accounts created and ready for the fight! The open beta, which as the name implies will be open for everyone, will commence on May 24th so that those interested can get a taste of what’s to come while also providing valuable feedback to the developers.

Here’s what the dev tea had to say in their hype-worthy announcement:

“The Dauntless Closed Beta has been an environment in which we have developed the foundations of the game. We’ve iterated on experimental versions of progression, the cells system, elemental damage, crafting pathways, and the Ramsgate layout. Behemoth behavior patterns, weapon balance, and island traversal all continued to be tuned and improved. New weapons, Behemoths, quests, and new ways to slay are currently in the works.

While we’ll never be done improving and refining Dauntless, Open Beta signals a foundational level of stability and permanence. In the interim, we will be looking to you for your hands-on feedback with the new improvements and systems that are coming to the game.”

“In order to fully Beta test the changes that we are making to progression, island exploration, and other systems, we will be performing two full-server wipes in the coming months. The first of these wipes will occur on May 2nd, coinciding with the release of a major update to progression and Evergame content. A second will happen on May 22nd in preparation for the Open Beta.

These wipes will allow us to test major improvements to Dauntless and ensure that your feedback is being addressed, and to ensure that the current progression system does not clash with the significant updates that we are making.

Additionally, we will be announcing a reward structure for current Beta testers. Depending on your progress in the current and future stages of the Closed Beta, you will receive special cosmetic items as a reward for your support. Expect more details and a preview of these rewards soon!”

Four years and we’ll finally get to see Dauntless in action! Are you excited? Make sure to check out their site right here for how to make your own account and learn more about the game!