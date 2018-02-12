David Jaffe Provides a Peek At What Could’ve Been His Next Superhero Project

Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way you want them to.

David Jaffe, the director behind the Twisted Metal franchise and the original God of War, had big things planned with his development team at The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency.

However, the team’s latest multiplayer project, Drawn To Death, didn’t quite fare as well as expected. And last month, Jaffe made the decision to lay off a number of staffers from the studio, as well as cancel its next project.

But, man, what a project it sounded like. Jaffe posted the pitch video for the new project, which would’ve been a superhero-oriented adventure featuring four-player co-op support (ala Left 4 Dead), as well as a little bit of Doom-based action on top.

The pitch video, which can be seen above, breaks down what Guardians would’ve been about. It would’ve pitted superheroes against a horde of demons, using a number of super powers to bring them down.

The story begins with a prison breakout of sorts, with a prison van crashing and the four girls riding inside dying. However, instead of automatically going to the afterlife, they end up with a choice – either proceed to the afterlife, or come back as superheroes to take on demons, as sort of a redemption for their past actions.

What’s cool about the game is that a rating system would’ve been implemented, and the better you do, the better redemption you earn, thus living up to your newfound superhero persona.

Though no gameplay is actually featured – it is a pitch video for a project that never got off the ground – Guardians actually sounded like it would’ve been really cool. Alas, Jaffe isn’t sure what’s going to happen next with it, especially since most of his team is gone. Hopefully, Sony will find some great people for Jaffe to work with to bring it to life, as super hero fans would no doubt find a lot to like about it, especially with characters that grow on you.

Watch the video above – and keep those fingers crossed that a savvy development team is doing the same.