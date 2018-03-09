Days Gone Delayed to 2019

Despite previous reports from Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida claiming that Days Gone would release in 2018, it has now been delayed to 2019.

The news first came via the game’s PlayStation.com page, but has since been confirmed by Sony (via USgamer). Sony did not provide an explanation for the delay, but did say it will keep the public “updated on a launch date.”

First announced back at PSX in 2016, Days Gone is in development — as a PlayStation 4 exclusive — by SIE Bend Studio, or as they are commonly referred to as, Sony Bend. Notably, the game is poised to be the first IP created by the Sony in-house studio since Syphon Filter, and its first game since 2010, which means it will be roughly nine years between the release of Days Gone and Bend’s last game. As with any development cycle dragging on this long, there’s doubtful chatter about the quality of the final product, as well as what Sony might do with the studio if it releases and doesn’t hit the mark.

Fan reaction, predictably, was less than enthusiastic:

Don’t really care tbh, the longer it’s in development the better. Zombie games these days have been lack luster so the fact this is taking a long time is a good sign imo. — Harlequin (@LiquoriceLegs_) March 9, 2018

TBH 2018 is a bit crowded. Maybe its better to release in the beginning of next year like Horizon did. It would be a shame to let this fall under other more popular ip’s shadows. — Tina Traces (@TinaTraces) March 9, 2018

Days Gone follows the story of Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to survive in a brutal world that was devastated only two years prior by a global pandemic.

Days Gone is slated to release sometime in 2019, with perhaps a release date reveal coming sometime later this year at either E3, Paris Games Week, or PSX.

You can find more on it below:

“At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how even when confronted with such enormous tragedy they find a reason to live. Hope never dies.”