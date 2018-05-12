Days Gone – 45 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

Earlier this week we got an hour of raw, new footage of PlayStation 4 exclusive, Days Gone. But you know what’s better than an hour of footage? One hour and 45 minutes of footage. And it seems like Days Gone developer Sony Bend agrees, because it has since released 45 minutes of brand-spanking-new gameplay.

In case you missed it, earlier this week the first hour of Days Gone, complete with developer commentary, was released into the wild, providing the deepest and most personal look at the game yet.

The new 45 minutes picks up right where the footage of the first hour left off, showing players what’s next for them after they leave Copeland’s camp.

The footage includes plenty of the game’s unique horde-ish enemies, called freakers, some environmental exploration, and clearing out some enemy camps.

Just like with previous footage, if you want your Days Gone pure and completely unspoiled when it arrives next year, you probably should just skip this round. While there’s no major spoilers involved, it is a part of the game’s opening, and may be best to experience for yourself.

For those of you on a galactic backpacking trip these past few years: Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game featuring zombie-like enemies and a post-apocalyptic world. The game was first revealed back at PSX in 2016, and is Sony Bend’s first IP created since Syphon Filter, and its first release since 2010 (aka it will be its first release in nine whole years).

In the game you play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter searching for a reason to live in a brutal and chaotic world.

Days Gone, a PS4 exclusive, is poised to release sometime next year. Below, you can check out the new footage (via Game Informer), as well as read-up on the game courtesy of an official overview.

At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how even when confronted with such enormous tragedy they find a reason to live. Hope never dies.

Unique Enemies

In addition to human drifters, marauders, and other groups, Deacon must face a wilderness overrun by Freakers – mindless, feral creatures, more animal than human but very much alive and quickly evolving. Freakers have needs, habits and behaviors that the player can learn and adapt to.

Unique Setting

The harsh high-desert of the Pacific Northwest offers a large variety of environments in a single geographical area. One minute Deacon can be riding through a pristine forest, a snow field, a lush meadow, and the next, be in the harsh desert lava fields. The hazardous environments, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity, are defined by ancient lava flows, mountains, caves, cliffs and river basins, delivering a breathtaking backdrop to an equally diverse style of gameplay. Cinnabar mines, lava tube caves and small rural towns offer a variety of environments to explore.

A Dynamic World

Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Vast and hostile environments can be fully explored on the back of Deacon’s drifter bike. Abandoned vehicles can be searched for useful items. Towns and buildings can be entered and searched – at great risk. All lighting is done in real time – eye adaption technology creates a real sense of dread when entering dark buildings; day and night have an impact on the experience; weather affects enemy behavior.

Brutal Sandbox Combat

Exemplifying true, free-form gameplay, Days Gone offers freedom to explore, strategize and play “your way.” Every challenge can be approached and completed in an almost infinite number of ways. Many different items and weapons can be crafted using items found in the field, including brutal melee weapons and traps. Customizable weapons and skills offer true freedom in how the game is played.