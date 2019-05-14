Days Gone Has Already Outsold God of War in Japan

There is no denying that different regions across the world contain a myriad of audiences that are looking for specific things, especially when it comes to video games. In regards to the likes of PlayStation 4 exclusives such as God of War and Detroit: Become Human, the experiences can be considered as worlds apart. That said, the recently released Days Gone from Bend Studio offers up an adventure unlike other PS4 exclusives, and while it hasn’t been celebrated as much as other titles, it appears to have found its audience. In fact, in just a couple of weeks, the game has already surpassed the lifetime sales of some heavy hitters in Japan.

According to some recently revealed sales date, Days Gone has already outsold the lifetime sales of God of War, Detroit: Become Human, and The Last Guardian. If it continues to perform at this rate, it will even pass Uncharted 4. As far as Horizon: Zero Dawn or Marvel’s Spider-Man go, however, it still has a bit of work on the journey ahead. Then again, there is some free DLC that is set to drop this summer, so this could very well add fuel to the tank.

Days Gone was the best selling game in Japan in its second week of sale In 2 weeks it’s surpassed the LIFETIME SALES of these PS4 exclusives in Japan Detroit: Become Human

God of War

The Last Guardian The game is a hit. Wonder how high up the exclusives list it can climb pic.twitter.com/h1rtIKEWL4 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 12, 2019

The momentum that Bend Studio has created with Days Gone has not gone unnoticed, of course. God of War director Cory Barlog congratulated the development team in quite the interesting way – by drawing over the congratulatory message from James Cameron sent to the team at Marvel Studios. Check it out for yourself below.

❤️

(This is why they don’t allow Photoshop on director’s computers😄)https://t.co/XoWq7ozv49 pic.twitter.com/CSFXC03OEv — Cory Barlog 🎮 #Raising Kratos (@corybarlog) May 13, 2019

Days Gone is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For even more on the recently released game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less. There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

