Days Gone: Watch the First Hour of Gameplay Here

Update: The video has since been removed but can be viewed here.

Days Gone is the zombie PlayStation 4 exclusive that promises to be “unlike anything you’ve ever played.” We were giving a stunning first look at the title at last year’s E3, and now we’re getting a whopping 1 hour worth of gametime ahead of this year’s E3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The open-world game certainly looks stunning, and does show that it is much more than a simple title about the undead. The developers recently sat down with Game Informer to discuss combating Zombie Fatigue and how this title will thrive despite the market for this genre being oversaturated and convoluted.

He addressed the issue head on in our previous coverage stating, “Zombie fatigue is something we’ve dealt with from the very beginning.” To combat that, the team needed to be crafty in their narrative, in their design, and not grow lay upon relying on the stale mechanics. That control over direction is why John Garvin promises “it’s not like any zombie game you’ve ever played.

Another popular gaming niche happening is the thriving nature of open-world games. To compete, this is what the Creative Director had to say about how Days Gone will be able to stand out among the rest:

“You don’t have to go find faction wars, and get involved in that,” mentioned Garvin. “You can be on your way to a mission and get knocked off your bike by a Runner, which is an infected wolf, and the same time, you’re running low on gas, and you’ve done a bunch of squirreling around off-road, and your bike’s damaged.

“So, the story’s something like 30 hours, but it’s going to take a lot longer than that, because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are, depending on how much you pay attention. I don’t know of any other open world game that does that.”

Days Gone doesn’t currently have a release date, but given this is “alpha” gameplay footage, it still has a little ways to go. With E3 just around the corner, we’re sure we’ll learn something more concrete by then.