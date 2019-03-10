Everything You Do In The World of ‘Days Gone’ Matters For An Important Reason

According to Days Gone developer Sony Bend, the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive makes a point to minimize dissonance and maximize immersion, and one of the ways it does this is by “really tight” integration between story and world.

Speaking to GameSpot, Game Director on the project Jeff Ross said Days Gone will be a character-driven experience as any other recent Sony release, with a big emphasis on making sure everything the player does in the game’s world matters.

“We wanted to make sure there was very little dissonance in the open world and the story,” said Ross. “We haven’t really shown a lot of the main story yet, but everything you do in this world matters for an important reason. The Storylines mechanics was a way to kinda emphasize advancing the smaller threads in the larger storyline. It’s a way for us to connect the open world activities that the player is doing and kinda frame it in a way that shows why it matters. There is a really tight integration between the two–the story and the open world systems.

“I can tell you that when it comes to making a Sony first-party PS4 AAA exclusive, there’s a heavy emphasis on character-driven storylines and narratives,” added Creative Director John Garvin elsewhere in the interview. “You see a little bit of that in the demo, where you might see the storyline where you meet this girl you have to rescue. Last time I beat the game, it took me 30 plus hours to beat the golden path. That’s one of the things we’ve been doing at Bend Studio for all these years; Character-driven experiences, and Days Gone is absolutely no exception.”

Given that Sony has been pushing the single-play narrative-heavy experience this generation, it’s no surprise that Days Gone is looking to carry that torch.

Days Gone is poised to release on April 26 exclusively via the PS4. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated open-world, post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, click here.

