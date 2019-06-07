The Days of Play Limited Edition Steel Black PlayStation 4 is Live

It may be a PlayStation 4 Slim and not a Pro, and the PS5 might be on the horizon, but last year’s blue limited edition Days of Play PS4 console sold out and the same fate likely awaits the new steel black edition for 2019 (it will probably be discontinued after June 17th either way). If you’re a collector that would like to pick this up, you can grab it now via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) or via Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) for $299.99 while it lasts.

If you are in the market for a PS4 Pro, the Days of Play sale has you covered with a $50 discount. You can check out more Days of Play discounts right here, including a no-brainer 1-year of PlayStation Plus deal for $39.99 and the gem found below…

Indeed, the PlayStation Classic dropped to only $29.99, which is 70% off the original list price and an all-time low. You can grab one right here at Amazon and via Walmart while supplies last. It seems that many holdouts were waiting for the PlayStation Classic to drop below $30 before pulling the trigger. If you were one of them, the time is now. It’s very unlikely that the price will go lower than this.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

