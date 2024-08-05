Dead by Daylight Announces Five Nights at Freddy’s Collab

Dead by Daylight has announced a new collaboration that will see content from the hugely popular Five Nights at Freddy’s series coming to the multiplayer horror title. As of this week, the original Five Nights at Freddy’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary. As part of this celebration, Scott Games teased that a new collab of some sort with the franchise would be happening with another property. While many hoped that this clash would end up taking place in Fortnite, it’s now known that Dead by Daylight is the game that will soon be crossing over with FNAF.

Shared on the official Dead by Daylight X account, developer Behaviour Interactive announced this upcoming collab with Five Nights at Freddy’s. Currently, details on this crossover are incredibly sparse as Behaviour simply shared a teased image of this event alongside a “Summer 2025” release window. As we’ve seen with other DBD collaborations in the past, a specific character from FNAF will almost certainly be coming to the asymmetrical horror title as a new “Killer” for players to control. Whether or not the crossover goes beyond this isn’t yet known, but we’ll surely learn more in the months ahead.

As mentioned, many Five Nights at Freddy’s fans have speculated for multiple months that this collab would instead come to Fortnite. Earlier in the summer, Scott Games revealed that it would be announcing a crossover in early August tied to FNAF. Since this window lined up with the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite, it was assumed that Epic’s battle royale game could see an injection of cosmetics from Five Nights at Freddy’s. Sadly, those hopes have now been dashed.

Even if Fortnite fans are saddened by this announcement, it’s hard to believe that Dead by Daylight isn’t better suited for a Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration. Since both games are part of the horror genre, FNAF should fit into DBD without much issue whatsoever. Not to mention, FNAF and DBD likely share many of the same fans, which will certainly lead to a huge influx of players when this event happens next year.

How do you feel about Five Nights at Freddy’s coming to Dead by Daylight? And which character from the series would you like to see become a Killer in DBD? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.