Matthew Lillard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dead by Daylight’s FNAF DLC

Dead by Daylight just released what can easily be called its most anticipated crossover and DLC ever, bringing the terror of beloved genre-defining horror Five Nights at Freddy’s to everyone’s favorite multiplayer horror game. With this ambitious crossover’s addition of beloved ghoulie Springtrap to the game, the official X account for Dead by Daylight has celebrated with a behind-the-scenes look at the new expansion and some of its cosmetics starring a beloved actor.

That’s right, Matthew Lillard, the antagonist star of FNAF’s film series, reprises his role as William Afton as part of a cosmetic addition to Dead by Daylight’s new killer, Springtrap. This skin, called “Yellow Rabbit,” portrays Lillard as he appears in the movie, and even features the talented actor’s voice for players who really want to immerse themselves in the role of the insidious Purple Guy.

Lillard stars in a short video, which you can find below, showing off some of what you’ll be able to see in Dead by Daylight with the new chapter and cosmetics.

Once you enter Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place, you’ll never want to leave…



Delve deeper with new Outfits from the beloved franchise, including Yellow Rabbit as portrayed by Matthew Lillard. pic.twitter.com/YosmL8SMTA — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 20, 2025

The video begins with a quick message from Matthew Lillard himself, thanking players for their support of DBD and FNAF alike and expressing how much fun he’s had working on FNAF related projects. Then, we get a look at the new Dead by Daylight map, a twisted take on the already spooky Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, available for free to all players with the release of the DLC.

The video then continues to show us the Yellow Rabbit skin, the FNAF movie tie-in cosmetic for Springtrap. As we watch William Afton walk around, chasing survivors, breaking pallets, and hooking his victims, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Matthew Lillard’s performance as the character, including some impressive voice work and even some physical acting to help him truly get into character.

The video then ends with Matthew Lillard, as William Afton, saying his famous line, “I always come back.”

The new map in dead by daylight’s fnaf crossover

Hype for Dead by Daylight is at an alltime high with the release of this expansion, with FNAF being perhaps the most requested crossover in the game’s history. This little homage to Matthew Lillard’s performance has fans praising both the actor’s talent and the game for including him.

The FNAF expansion for Dead by Daylight is available now, along with Matthew Lillard’s Yellow Rabbit skin. FNAF fans can purchase a bundle with both the DLC and the new FNAF game, Secret of the Mimic, together for a discounted price.