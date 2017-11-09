DC Characters That Should Show Up In Injustice’s Next Game Or Add-On

Injustice 2 is practically a who's who of DC superstars, with both a number of heroes and villains that are ready to do battle at the drop of a hat. We've got an assortment of characters already included in the game, from a much younger (and even more dangerous) Joker to the usual who's who of heroes, like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as a rogue's gallery that includes Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. And yet…it's not enough. Granted, we'll be seeing some new additions to the roster over the next few months, including Starfire, Sub-Zero and some yet to be announced stars, and that will pad things out nicely. But there are still a few characters that are missing from the fold, either because NetherRealm Studios hasn't gotten to them yet, or they're saving them for the inevitable Injustice 2 XL or, dare we dream, Injustice 3. So here's a rundown of five characters we'd like to see the next time around. Granted, they could still show up this season as part of the DLC package, but there's also a good chance we won't see them until the XL expansion arrives, or until Injustice 3 rolls around in a few years. Regardless, we can't wait to see this crew to show up and wreck house.

Doomsday Considering that we have enough "big bads" to go around in Injustice 2 that are on the roster – including Brainiac and Darkseid – Injustice 2 XL or 3 is really going to need to throw in someone nasty for the heroes to go up against. And, for some reason, we think Doomsday would be an ideal fit. Not only is he still fresh in our minds from his appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but he can take a whole lot of damage. We're talking being smashed with a building and probably getting back up and brushing it off like it was a toothpick. Let's see how Superman or Supergirl can fare against him in the game.

Constantine Even though we're still hoping he shows up in this season of Injustice 2 DLC, there's an off-chance we won't see Constantine in action just yet. But he should be included in the game, mainly because of his bad-ass capabilities. Think about it. Not only does he have the supernatural weapons needed to fend off against someone, but he can also call upon demonic or angelic powers – maybe even surrounding himself – that can really open up his move arsenal. On top of that, maybe his super can involve lighting a cigarette and then lighting his opponent on fire. Yeah, try walking away from that.

Static Ironically, Static Shock – or Static, as some fans may call him – was originally supposed to be included on the Injustice 2 roster. But he got inexplicably cut at the last minute, probably because NetherRealm was concerned that he'd outshine Mortal Kombat's Raiden when he got added to the roster (if he's coming). That said, Static deserves a chance to shine. His speed, combined with his electrical capabilities, should provide an abundant amount of energy to the roster. And may we add it's also an ideal time to add a Black Lightning skin as well, since he's getting his own series this fall? Hmmmm.

Plastic Man One look at Plastic Man and you'd probably be thinking, "Wait, wouldn't he do better in ARMS?" Well, true, he'd fit right in to that long-limbed world, but he'd be even more suited for Injustice. He could use his long reach to land attacks from opponents across the room, and maybe even deflect certain projectiles by becoming his own shield. For that matter, his super could easily have him wrapping around someone, crushing them, and then flinging them into the air like a Frisbee, only to grab them and slam them back down to the ground. Hey, long reach worked for Dhalsim in Street Fighter II, so why wouldn't it work here?!

Batgirl If Supergirl can get her chance to be in the spotlight with Injustice 2, then clearly Batgirl deserves a chance again the next time around. She's proven to be just as capable as Batman in a pinch, with her array of awesome toys, as well as her speed and agility, making her unpredictable in the heat of battle. Plus, she was a lot of fun in the original Injustice, so why wouldn't DC Comics bring her back around? Besides, Joss Whedon's working on her big-screen debut, so her return to the series would be met with impeccable timing. Plus, she can tell Batman, "If you call me Batgirl, can I call you Batboy?"

Mera This just makes sense, mainly because Aquaman's presence in the Injustice games is just so big anyway. Mera would fit right in with the growing female regime in the series, fighting alongside the likes of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Cheetah and others like a boss. Plus, she can probably take her own command of the sea, calling on creatures to help her turn the tide of a fight in her favor. As for a fight between her and Aquaman, well, let's just say that there's going to be a tidal wave of excitement coming. Plus, she'll be in Justice League later this year, so why not bring her into the fold?

The Penguin If the female villains of the world of Batman can come into the world of Injustice, then why can't this egg-sized rogue? Penguin would probably be a bit on the slow side due to his stocky build, but that enables him to use a number of items to his advantage, like trap-laden umbrellas and other guns that could easily give him an advantage. Plus, he can probably smack someone good with an umbrella-laden combo, or even run over them with a rubber ducky-based vehicle (like the one in Batman Returns). He wasn't invited to this party, so maybe it's about time he crashed it. Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.