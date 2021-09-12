DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Collection Features Birds of Prey and More

Cryptozoic’s DC Deck-Building Game is one of the best superhero experiences in tabletop, and now a new collection is bringing together three classic crossover packs in one handy place. The Crossover Collection 1 includes The Rogues, Birds of Prey, and New Gods, and each set introduced new mechanics into the game and is playable with any base game in the DC Deck-Building Game series. The Crossover Collection hits stores in early 2022 and will retail for $29.99, and if you pre-order now you can snag yourself some exclusive promo cards to boot, and you can see the collection up-close starting on the next slide.

The Rogues focuses on Flash’s biggest villains and lets you play as characters like Captain Cold, Heat Wave, and more. You will also find the new keyword Teamwork, which allows you to play the top card of another’s player’s deck. The Birds of Prey set features heroes like Huntress, Batwoman, and Oracle, and introduces a new feature titled Card Rotation, which allows players to rate their cards, including ongoing cards.

There’s also the New Gods set, which features heroes like Orion, Big Barda, and Mister Miracle, and also introduces Homeworlds cards and the new Protector keyword. Players seek to conquer the Homeworlds in the Homeworld deck, making their way to the ultimate goal of either conquering Apokolips or New Genesis, and a Protector card can thwart an invasion of your Homeworld if you have one handy.

You can check out the official description for the Crossover Collection below, and you can find out how to play the DC Deck-Building Game right here.

In Crossover Pack 5: The Rogues, you become a Super-Villain who always has some help within reach, thanks to “Teamwork.” This keyword found on many of the cards allows you to play the top card of another player’s deck. The code “honor among thieves” usually applies here, as the player who assists you gets a piece of the action.

In Crossover Pack 6: Birds of Prey, you can play as the preeminent all-female covert ops team founded by Black Canary and Oracle. A brand-new innovation in this expansion is card rotation. Many effects on the cards, including the Super Heroes, allow players to rotate their cards and earn bonuses.

Finally, in Crossover Pack 7: The New Gods, you can play as Super Heroes living on New Genesis or Super-Villains residing on Apokolips. There are two stacks of HOMEWORLD cards, each with a special ability that all players can take advantage of. If you are Darkseid, you seek to conquer New Genesis … but so do your fellow Super-Villain players. The Super Heroes, conversely, compete to conquer Apokolips.

