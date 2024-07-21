DC Forever Announced

WizKids has announced DC Forever, a new asymmetrical deck-building game based on the DC superhero universe. The new game, made for 2-4 players, pits Rogues and Heroes against each other, with Rogues attempting to complete various schemes and Heroes trying to rescue citizens and thwarting the Rogue’s schemes. The game contains a total of 18 heroes and villains, with each side picking up to four Heroes or Villains to use in a game. Each characters has a unique strategy, so players can decide which characters sync up well together and can be used in different scenarios. Heroes in DC Forever include Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, the Flash, Blue Beetle, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and Zatanna, while villains include the Joker, Punchline, Silver Banshee, Black Manta, Cheetah, Reverse Flash, Klarion, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro.

The game starts with players choosing two characters from their side to create a starting deck of cards, with other characters going into a reserve area on their player’s side of the board. Each round consists of three phases, with the Rogue and Hero character spending resources on their respective phase to activate various abilities, attach cards to their characters, or recruit additional characters, followed by a confrontation phase where players battle for control over locations and attack opposing characters.

During the confrontation phase, rogues can choose whether to advance their schemes by claiming citizens or attacking heroes at a location. If they choose to advance a scheme at a specific location, they pull citizens from that location onto the scheme with the hopes of completing the Scheme at the end of the round. Once the rogue has gone, heroes can choose whether to rescue remaining citizens from locations or to attack the villain and attempt to capture them. A Scheme is completed if it has at least the required amount of citizens on it at the end of the round.

Each side has their own win conditions – Heroes win by capturing all the Rogues or rescuing a total of 30 citizens, while Rogues win by completing five Schemes or defeating all the heroes.

DC Forever will be released in 2025.