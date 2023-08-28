DC Studios May Have Multiple Games in Development

Several video games starring DC Comics characters may be in the works according to a new job listing by Monolith Studios.

Development on the DC Universe is well underway, set to be Hollywood's next superhero universe. Similar to what Lucasfilm has done with the Star Wars property, the newly-formed DC Studios outfit will oversee linear storytelling that crosses between film, television, and video games. Now, it looks like the studio may already have several video games already in the works thanks to a new job listing for a Warner Brothers-owned game studio.

As eagle-eyed sleuths online have noticed, Monolith Studios is looking for a producer to oversee "multiple projects," and one of the requirements of the job is knowledge of DC-related characters.

The post states that they will "oversee development for multiple projects" and must have "DC franchise knowledge."

Are video games in the DC Universe?

According to DC Studios co-head James Gunn, games are most certainly part of the DC Universe canon. "First of all, that's an overstatement of time – it's closer to four years if you've got everything lined up," Gunn previously said to an inquiring fan on Twitter. "Secondly, we're planned out beyond that far already, so we're good!"

What else is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed at the DC Studios event earlier this year, the initial slate for "Gods and Monsters" launches with Superman: Legacy before moving to other films like The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

