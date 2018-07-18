‘DC Universe Online’ Introduces Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, Now Live

Get ready, the Teen Titans are coming to DC Universe Online! “I don’t know if you heard the news, but the Titans are recruiting! They’re looking for a few good heroes to join their ranks. Why now, you ask? Because Cyborg has been tapped to join the main roster of the Justice League! He thinks you may have what it takes to join the Titans – but you’ll have to go to Titans Tower and prove it.”

Daybreak Games revealed a huge update this morning, introducing elements of one of the most famous Teen Titans stories of all time, The Judas Contract, to the game. DCUO Creative Director SJ Mueller thinks that it’s the perfect time to revive and integrate this milestone narrative:

“It was a ground-breaking tale in a time when Marv Wolfman and George Perez were pushing boundaries about what it means to be a superhero and what it means to be a teenager,” she said in an update. “Fast forward to the present, and the Teen Titans have an enormous following of young fans. As you can see, being a teen hero is complicated. In this Episode, we’ve taken the best of both the new team and the classic stories, and created the quintessential Teen Titans tale.”

All DCUO players level 10 and above will be able to play through the Teen Titans: The Judas Contract content, and there is so much to dig into! The update includes:

New Characters! Iconic characters like Damian Wayne, Terra, Jericho, Adeline Wilson and H.I.V.E. Master will be joining the Teen Titans family. Other characters like Starfire and Cyborg have been updated, and Tim Drake has graduated from Robin to Red Robin.

New Locations! Classic locations from the Teen Titans are making their way into the game. Players can now explore the Titans Island, Titans Tower and an Underground H.I.V.E base.

New Gear! Inspired by Cyborg and Red Robin, players can suit up in tech-based gear.

There’s also a huge new gameplay change coming with today’s update. Research and Development mods are out, and a brand new “Augments” system is in, allowing players to equip items directly to their characters. “By taking the best elements of R&D mods and combining them with original DCUO lore and new technology, Augments create a more enjoyable player experience.”

If you’re not already playing DC Universe Online, there’s never been a better time to jump in. The sprint to level 10 will be a snap, and you’ll be diving into the new Teen Titans: The Judas Contract content before you know it. The game is totally free, and you can download it now from Steam.