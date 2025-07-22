DC Worlds Collide Adds New Superman Movie-Inspired Character (With More to Come)

The DC mobile squad RPG DC Worlds Collide launched on July 7th with an already staggering roster of 70+ heroes. Since then, the game has already added one new character in the form of Superman (DCU). But apparently, one tie-in with the latest DC movie wasn’t enough. Today, DC Worlds Collide revealed a second new hero inspired by the latest Superman movie. And there’s a new star-studded interview with Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi to celebrate.

DC Worlds Collide is currently in its Season of Superman to coincide with the theatrical release of the new DCU movie. So far, we’ve had the DCU iteration of Superman added to the game, along with a few teasers about what’s to come. Now that Guy Gardner has officially arrived in the game, Warner Bros. has revealed a video where Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi discuss their DC characters and what it’s like to see them in the game. You can check out that interview below:

While the character inspired by Nathan Fillion’s take on Green Lantern is already available, we’ll be waiting a bit longer on Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. But the video does offer an exciting preview of both characters in-game, along with some actor commentary on their appearances in DC Worlds Collide. And of course, both of them build their superhero squad dream teams as well.

Green Lantern (DCU) Arrives in DC Worlds Collide

The first of these newly revealed characters, Green Lantern – Guy (DCU), debuted in DC Worlds Collide on July 21st in Early Access. This latest addition adds another Epic Mighty DPS hero to the roster, giving players another option to build their ideal DC hero team. He’s just the first of several more planned additions during the Season of Superman. As teased in the new video, a DCU-inspired Mister Terrific will be added later this summer, along with Krypto.

We don’t know too much about what Mister Terrific and Krypto will be like in the game. But we do have full details for Green Lantern – Guy (DCU) since he is now available to add to your DC Worlds Collide squad. Here’s what we know about this latest new hero.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

The DCU-inspired Green Lantern will be an Epic Mighty DPS hero. He will be able to attack multiple times in the same turn and, unlike other Lanterns in the game, Guy will only shield himself. His Ultimate ability is called Slugger Stomp, dealing a massive amount of damage to the enemy directly across from him. It deals extra damage if that enemy still has over 50% of their HP remaining, which can really help in a tough fight.

Guy will also be able to debuff enemies using his Interference Advanced Attack. This attack targets the opponent with the highest attack, even swapping out the Ultimate ability to target this enemy instead. He will be a powerful addition to your team, particularly if you use characters from the Justice Gang or other Lanterns.

If you want to add Green Lantern – Guy (DCU) to your squad, mark your calendar for July 24th. During this time, there will be an increased chance to pull the new Green Lantern from the event Motherbox. He will be available as a limited-time recruitment until July 30th and will later be added to standard recruitment Motherboxes.

DC Worlds Collide is available on iOS and Android Devices and for PC via Google Play. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.