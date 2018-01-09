de Blob 2 Confirmed for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Next Month

Before Splatoon, there was de Blob. The colourful title first made its debut back in 2007 on the Wii, and has since made its way to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS, and the Nintendo DS handheld. Now it’s time to take it a step further as THQ Nordic reveals that the de Blob 2 will be making its way over on the this generation consoles for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In the announcement trailer seen at the top, players can see the multiplayer experience first hand, as well as the splitscreen capabilities and more on the cult that has taken over Prisma City. The official description of de Blob 2, which made its first launch in 20122 for the last generation, can be seen below:

In de Blob 2, Comrade Black and the Inkies are back with a whole new plot to rid the world of color. With all-new help from Papa Blanc and his flock of followers the Blancs, Blob and his friends will have their work cut out for them bringing color back to the citizens of Prisma City. Set off on an action-packed color adventure where custom paints, patterns and music bring the world to life. De Blob 2 is a creative evolution driven by your imagination.

Imagine: Set off on an action packed color adventure with 12 new single player story levels where custom paints, patterns and music bring the world to life any way you want

Laugh: Only the colorful prankster Blob can foil Papa Blanc's evil hypno plot to steal all the color from Prisma City

Power: Speed smash through walls, jet jump over skyscrapers and slam squash Inkies with all new power-ups that turn you into a super Blob

Explore: Paint your way past icy outposts, tropical bio domes and distant space stations to free the fair citizens of Prisma City

Transform: Inside, outside, above the Earth and below it, Blob embarks on mini missions and epic boss battles to restore color and music back to this rich universe

Share: Recruit your friends to join the color evolution in all new co-operative multiplayer modes.

de Blob 2 will be making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on February 27th. No word yet as to if a Nintendo Switch port is also planned.