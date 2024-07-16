Dead by Daylight Confirms Release Dates for 2v8 Game Mode and Cross-Progression

Dead by Daylight is already a couple of months into its ninth year roadmap, and its next set of steps in the multiplayer game’s progression through the year have started to roll out beginning today, as the Tomb Raider collaboration is officially available. While the iconic Lara Croft’s arrival in the game is plenty exciting in itself, Behaviour Interactive have plenty more to come during July, including a long-awaited new game mode that ups the stakes (and player count) and cross-progression.

2v8 Game Mode

Arriving July 25th, 2v8 allows Dead by Daylight players to take on Trials in a whole new way, with two Killers hunting eight survivors providing a fresh and frightening experience. 2v8 Trials have five classic maps to choose from, each of which have been expanded to compensate for the additional player count. In addition to more room to play, generators have also been doubled, with Survivors now needing to repair 8 to 13 generators to escape; Hooks and Perks have been jettisoned in a bid to keep the action flowing; and Downed Survivors are now sent directly to Cages, while Survivor Perks are replaced with a new class system designed to encourage teamwork as players can adopt clearer “roles” within a Trial. Instead of Classes, Killers will receive alterations to their Powers, as well as a crucial team-based ability to amplify the havoc they can wreak as a duo.

In a press conference for the 2v8 Game Mode, additional details were confirmed regarding 2v8 mode, including:

Four Survivors and Five Killers available with hopes to implement more Killers in the future

Killers are limited – players cannot select the same Killer

Initial period will be July 25th – August 8th, though long-term this will hopefully be implemented as a permanent Game Mode with multiple planned iterations to undergo improvement

“Our primary goal here was to create an experience that had a very different vibe from the standard Trial,” Head of Production Stefan Beauchamp stated during the same press conference. “We really focused on the fun and the chaos of what it is like to have ten players in action at the same time, and how we could lean into that to deliver something that felt more like a party mode for the game.”

Cross-Progression

Another highly-requested feature is finally being implemented to deliver a massive quality-of-life improvement to gamers who play Dead by Daylight on multiple platforms – cross-progression. With a Behaviour Account and a copy of the game owned on each applicable platform, players will now be able access their game data across platforms beginning July 22nd.