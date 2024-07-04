Dead by Daylight Roadmap Sets Date for 2v8 Mode and More

In a new post on the official Dead by Daylight X (formerly Twitter) account, the team at Behaviour Interactive that is behind the asymmetrical horror game that is going strong on its ninth year revealed this month’s roadmap, outlining what releases and changes are coming to the game across the next few weeks. This month notably includes the next licensed chapter coming to Dead by Daylight which will bring Tomb Raider‘s iconic figurehead Lara Croft to survive the Fog, as well as the anticipated 2v8 mode, which players are already hoping will be implemented as a permanent option rather than a temporary game mode.

As well as the above mentioned, the July roadmap also features information about the month’s content from The Archives/Tome 20 which will offer Mythic archives. In this particular instance, the Mythic archives will offer players additional lore on one of the current Killers Rin Yamaoka “The Spirit” as well as one of the current Survivors, Yui Kimura.

Dead by Daylight July 2024 Roadmap

Here’s what Behaviour Interactive has set for Dead by Daylight’s July:

Week 1 – July 4th

Waterfront Massacre Collection

Week 2 – July 16th

July Release & 2v8 Livestream

Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider Chapter collaboration release

The Archives/Tome 20 Mythic



Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider collaboration collection release

Week 3 – July 25th

2v8 Game Mode release

Blood and Bones collection release

Week 4 – July 30th

Forgotten Memory Collection

Lara Croft was revealed as this month’s Survivor just last week, with three perks for players to experience:

Finesse: This perk activates while you are healthy. Your fast vaults are 20% faster. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.

This perk activates while you are healthy. Your fast vaults are 20% faster. This perk goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault. Hardened: After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead. Specialist: Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

The announcement post for July’s roadmap also mentions Dead by Daylight‘s “busy summer,” which was also previously announced as the release window for widespread cross-progression capabilities being added to the game – and recent information from a consistently reliable leaker indicates this feature will be coming soon, though it’s notably not mentioned for July.