Dead by Daylight Announced For Android and iOS Devices

Players of Behaviour Interactive’s popular 4v1 asymmetrical horror game know exactly how tense things can get, especially when one steps into the role of a survivor and tries to repair a generator while a killer is on the loose. Fans looking to take that experience with them wherever they go are likely excited for the upcoming Nintendo Switch port of the title. However, those who don’t own a Switch will also be given an opportunity to enjoy Dead by Daylight on the go as the game will also be ported to mobile devices later this year.

Behaviour Interactive has officially announced that Dead by Daylight will be coming to the App Store and Google Play later this year, after it goes through a beta period. It will be as close to the original as possible, but some UI elements have had to be reconfigured considering it will be on mobile devices. According to the devs, “the core gameplay experience and its mechanics will remain the same.”

No specific release date was provided, but they did mention that Dead by Daylight Mobile will be arriving for Android and iOS devices before the end of the year. For those looking to sign up for updates and pre-register for the title, that can be done on the official website.

As for Dead by Daylight itself, the game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version will be arriving at some point this fall. For more on the game:

“Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.

“Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer – something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.”

