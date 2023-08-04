Dead by Daylight Reveals New List of Most Popular Perks

Dead by Daylight players who have a pulse on the community and the meta probably have a pretty good idea right now of what perks are most dominant whether you're playing as Survivors or Killers, but every now and then, Behaviour Interactive offers a more decisive answer to those speculations. This week, the Dead by Daylight creator shared a list of different perks in the game that have been outperforming others following the 7.1.0 update that was released towards the end of July, the same update that added Nicolas Cage to the game.

The data shared by Behaviour this week tallied 10 perks each for the Survivors and Killers to show what's being used the most as well as some insights into how those standings have changed over time. Two different graphics were provided with one for each role, but specific pick rates weren't given to show exactly how many times people are bringing these perks into matches.

For those who don't recognize the perks by their icons alone, the top three perks for the Killers are Jolt, Sloppy Butcher, and Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance. For the Survivors, the top three perks are Windows of Opportunity, the ever popular Adrenaline, and Resilience.

📈 👀 Take a peek at what's trending with the 7.1.0 Update! Here are the 10 most popular Perks for each role and how often they are used! pic.twitter.com/S7zb5YUPSK — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) August 4, 2023

One thing that's interesting to note in regards to the Killers' most popular perks is that Jolt, the current No. 1 pick that experienced a significant rise in popularity over the past month or so, appears to have gotten an unannounced buff in a recent update. The perk's basic function is that it causes nearby generators to explode whenever you put a Survivor in the dying state, thus stopping and regressing progress on nearby generators. While nothing happened to it in the Nicolas Cage patch, the one before that released in June and added The Singularity apparently made it so that the Jolt perk also made Survivors scream out if they were nearby when a Survivor was knocked. Though it wasn't documented in the patch notes, the ability to detect other Survivors immediately after downing one has proven to be a valuable tool for Killers thus leading to the surge in popularity.

The next big reveal for Dead by Daylight will be coming soon now that we know an Alien DLC is coming to the game, so we'll hopefully see soon what the Xenomorph and other parts of that Chapter will look like in the game.