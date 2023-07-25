Dead by Daylight Update Finally Adds Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage has finally come to Dead by Daylight in full now that the character has been released on the live servers. This DLC rollout follows the surprise announcement from months ago that confirmed Cage would be added to the game as a Survivor as well as the update from just a few weeks ago that added him to the test servers first for players to try out ahead of today's update. Cage is indeed DLC and not part of a free update, however, so you'll still have to buy the Survivor if you want to play the Cage-voiced character now.

The Nicolas Cage Chapter Pack only comes with Cage himself plus two additional cosmetics for the character, so it's not quite as full as some of the other Chapters that included things like Killers and new maps, too. It's on the more costly side of Chapters compared to some of the other DLCs that are in the shop right now with the Cage DLC priced at $9.99. For reference, some of the older Chapters cost around $3.99 while the newer ones like the Tools of Torment Chapter typically costs $11.99.

Like other Survivors, Cage also comes with a couple of perks unique to to the character which can eventually be taught to other Survivors. Those perks can be found below, and during his time on the test servers, players grew quite fond of them even if they're not always the most practical of perks.

Dramaturgy

"Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds, followed by an unknown effect (one of the following)."

Exposed for 12 seconds;

Gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds;

Scream, but nothing happens;

Gain a random rare item in hand with random add-ons and drop any held item.

The same effect cannot happen twice in a row. Causes exhaustion for 60/50/40 seconds. Can't be used while exhausted.

Scene Partner

"Activates when you are in the Killer's Terror Radius. Whenever you look at the Killer, scream, then see the Killer's aura for 3/4/5 seconds. There is a chance you will scream again, if you do, you will see the Killer's aura for an additional 2 seconds. Scene Partner then goes on cool-down for 60 seconds."

Plot Twist

"Activates when you are injured. Press the Active Ability Button 2 while crouched and motionless to silently enter the dying state. When using Plot Twist to enter the dying state, you leave no blood pools, make no noise, and you can fully recover from the dying state. When you recover by yourself using Plot Twist, you are fully healed instantly and you gain 50% Haste for 2/3/4 seconds. This perk deactivates if you recover by yourself by any means. The perk re-activates when the exit gates are powered."

Those screams aren’t a performance...or are they?



A legendary actor enters The Fog in Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Survive as the iconic actor while donning some of his signature Outfits, now available.



👉 https://t.co/sB3LZtPL2M pic.twitter.com/wLMAfhuf0v — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) July 25, 2023

Nicolas Cage's Dead by Daylight DLC can now be found in the stores of whichever platforms you're playing on.