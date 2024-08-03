Dead by Daylight Teases Castlevania DLC Ahead of Next Week’s Reveal

In case Dead by Daylight players forgot, Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical game is adding another licensed DLC to its collection very soon with Castlevania on the way next. We don’t yet know what’s going to be in this DLC, exactly, but we know that we’ll be learning more about it very soon thanks to a reveal that’s coming on August 6th. Ahead of that reveal, Behaviour dropped a new Dead by Daylight teaser separate from the first one released to preview what’s to come.

The brief Dead by Daylight/Castlevania crossover teaser was shared on socials this week, a teaser which showed an open book with a couple of foreboding passages in it and a bat drawn on the right. To the left is what appears to be a blood spatter shown just out of frame before the teaser fades away to show the ominous castle Dracula inhabits in the background with a guarantee of more info to come on Tuesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The text from the book reads as follows:

“A chorus of shrill cries announces the malign swarm. An ill omen, they take flight with wings like stretched skin and travel under the cloak of night. In the darkness, thin eyes glow a hellfire red. They seem naturally drawn to blood. Last sighted in the village square, summoned in a cloud of mist.”

Last sighted in the village square. pic.twitter.com/W3cViqUMsS — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) August 2, 2024

Full Dead by Daylight Chapters typically consist of a Killer, a Survivor, and a new map, though Behaviour hasn’t indicated what all we’ll be getting from this Castlevania DLC. But based on this page from the book, it seems like a pretty safe assumption here to guess that we’ll be getting a vampire — presumably Dracula — as a Killer. While it could just be flavor text to help set the stage, it also wouldn’t be surprising to see a map centered in an old town since there’s reference to a “village square.”

Whether or not we’ll get a Survivor is another question, but the Castlevania has no shortage of characters to choose from. The Belmont family is a well known clan of vampire hunters present throughout the games, so they’d be the safest picks if we are to get a Survivor.

Dead by Daylight’s new Castlevania DLC will be discussed on August 6th, so be sure to tune in then to see what Behaviour has planned.