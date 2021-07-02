Some Dead by Daylight Characters Are Getting New Visuals in Next Update

✖

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive have been previewing character updates for different Survivors for some time now, and those updates are finally approaching their release date. These updates are visual in nature, so they won’t affect the characters’ perks, but they will alter things like textures and other parts of the characters’ models. All of these visual changes will be released as part of the next Mid-Chapter Update, though a specific release date for that patch hasn’t been made public yet.

The first of the Survivor updates were previewed back in April 2021 when Behaviour Interactive started things off with Meg’s changes. Other Survivors followed afterwards to encompass quite the selection of characters on the run from the Killers. The latest Developer Update from the Dead by Daylight creators confirmed that we’ll see the changes released in the Mid-Chapter Update and will be live on the test servers next week.

Read all about that and more in this month's (very technical) Developer Update. Find out everything coming to next week's PTB: https://t.co/k9W4EnRzLe pic.twitter.com/rD8rgshPNX — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 2, 2021

While the characters won’t look totally different and will retain the parts of the Survivors that made them unique whenever they were released, Behaviour Interactive will be modernizing different Survivors to bring them in line with newer releases. The developer said the older Survivors featured a different art style compared to newer ones, and with these updates released, the Survivors should be more realistic in nature.

“With that said, we’ve also seen some people ask, ‘Why?’ When the game first launched, a lot of things (characters included) featured a completely different art style. (You can still see some traces of this in the original Survivors,” Behaviour Interactive said after confirming the release plans for the visual updates. “Look closely at Dwight’s shirt and you’ll notice a watercolor effect that isn’t used anymore.) As time went on, we moved towards a more realistic style, with more detailed textures and refined models. This left some of the more recent Survivors looking great, while others started to feel a little dated.”

Behaviour Interactive said it’s been paying attention to the feedback players offered as the Survivor previews were shared and have been making changes accordingly. Additional sneak peeks of those changes were shared through the Developer Update post for those who haven’t been keeping up with everything.

Dead by Daylight’s updated Survivor visuals will release in the Mid-Chapter Update.