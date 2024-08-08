Dead by Daylight Extends 2v8 Mode Due to Popular Demand

A few weeks ago, the developers at Behaviour Interactive launched a new 2v8 game mode in Dead by Daylight. It puts two DbD Killers in the game simultaneously, leading some intriguing teammates between baddies. The mode was supposed to end today, but Behaviour announced today that they will extend the mode’s initial run until August 15th. That’s great news for Dead by Daylight fans, but it doesn’t end there. The team also revealed that they are working to make the 2v8 mode a more permanent feature of Dead by Daylight. Behaviour doesn’t know when that’s coming but did make it clear that “this is only the first iteration” of the incredibly popular mode.

The reason Behaviour isn’t making 2v8 mode permanent immediately is because of concerns the team has about Killer queue times. The hope is that, by taking more time to iterate the mode, Behaviour can get those waits down significantly and make 2v8 a mode Dead by Daylight players can hop into relatively quickly at any time. The team said that it is going to present a deep dive with all of its findings from the data it’s been collecting when the mode goes away on August 15th, so we’ll likely get a better idea of what steps the team might take as it improves 2v8.

Either way, players have an extra week to get into the 2v8 mode. That’s not all that’s happening in Dead by Daylight though. The team recently announced that the Castlevania DLC will launch later this month. It brings a ton of new content, including Dracula and Trevor Belmont. The former should help 2v8 mode have even more Killer diversity when it comes back in the future. Behaviour also recently announced that it’s partnering with Five Nights at Freddy’s for a new collaboration. The FNAF pack won’t launch until 2025, but it’ll be fun to see Freddy and his crew added to a new horror game. On top of all that, Behaviour is working with developer Supermassive on the DbD spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone. That’s due out on September 3rd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dead by Daylight is available on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, you have until August 15th to dive into 2v8 mode if you haven’t already done so, and be sure to prepare your wallet for the Castlevania DLC pack that launches on August 27th.