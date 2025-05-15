Dead by Daylight’s Most Popular Game Mode Returns with Ghost Face and More

Behaviour Interactive has announced that Dead by Daylight‘s 2v8 mode is officially back, starting today. However, the mode will feature a big change, as the developers have made both Ghost Face and The Oni playable. The event will run through May 29th, and those two characters will be free to access throughout, in addition to Survivors Gabriel Soma and Yun-Jin Lee. The developers have also expanded the pool of maps available in this mode, and players can expect to see Shelter Woods, Torment Creek, and Wretched Shop, all of which will be spawning more often.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dead by Daylight has also added a new item for 2v8 mode, known as the Fog Crystal. The item will appear throughout the event, and will work similar to the Void Crystal from the game’s previous Halloween events. When used during a chase, the Fog Crystal can create a bunch of smoke to throw a Killer (or Killers) off your tail. For this new event, the in-game store is being updated with some new looks for Killers and Survivors, including a raven inspired look for Ghost Face called The Nevermore. That design can be seen in the video below.

Play video

Ghost Face and The Oni make for an interesting pair of additions to 2v8 mode, as they are very different in Dead by Daylight. True to the character’s appearances in the Scream franchise, Ghost Face is a quiet and stealthy attacker. However, The Oni is the exact opposite; the Killer is big, loud and aggressive. Fans have actually requested an option to have two Killers play as Ghost Face in 2v8 matches, since the Scream movies have always featured Killers. Unfortunately, that option is not available at the moment.

To celebrate the arrival of Ghost Face in 2v8 mode, players that participate in this event can expect some free Ghost Face themed rewards. By completing various quests, players can unlock a Badge, Banner, and Charm featuring the iconic killer. Unfortunately, some players are reporting issues with the quests not working properly at the moment. That’s not the only issue players seem to be coming across, as many have been reporting long queue times thus far. It’s hard to say how common these issues are, but we’ll have to see if there’s a quick resolution, so Dead by Daylight players can get the most out of 2v8 mode while it lasts.

RELATED: Dead by Daylight Just Nerfed One of the Game’s Most Frustrating Killers

While a lot of people like 2v8, some fans do have complaints with the mode’s existence, including which Killers Behaviour Interactive has made available; some fans are clearly excited about Ghost Face being added, while others are less so. There are also some Killers that players would like to see removed from the mode altogether, such as Legion. With a game like Dead by Daylight, it really is impossible to make everyone happy, but hopefully most of the player base can enjoy themselves over the next two weeks!

How do you feel about the return of 2v8 mode? Have you been struggling to get into a match? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!