Dead by Daylight Roadmap Confirms When 2 Game Modes Are Returning

September is officially here, and Dead by Daylight fans are going to have a lot to look forward to this month. Developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new roadmap, laying out plans right through the beginning of October. There are a lot of great things for players to look forward to over the next four weeks, including a new public test build (PTB), a collection of autumn themed skins, and a 30% off sale on Slasher Legends. However, one of the most exciting announcements is the return of two modes. Lights Out is coming back on September 12th, while Chaos Shuffle returns on September 24th.

The full September roadmap for Dead by Daylight can be found below.

It’s interesting to see how players are reacting to these modes returning! Lights Out clearly has some passionate fans, but it seems like there’s even more enthusiasm for Chaos Shuffle. In fact, many players used the roadmap’s reveal as an excuse to argue that Chaos Shuffle should be a permanent part of the game. Of course, bringing it back for a limited time keeps it fresh and exciting for players, so it’s easy to see why Behaviour does it. Hopefully the developers are taking note of how much players are enjoying it and won’t keep everyone waiting too long for the next opportunity.

In addition to the returning modes, players can look forward to some new licensed skins. Chucky is getting a new design on September 3rd, which has half of his body melted by fire. That visual might seem like a weird choice for anyone that isn’t familiar with the Child’s Play films or the Chucky TV series, but it’s actually a fitting option for ‘ol Charles Lee Ray. On September 12th, we’ll also see some new Castlevania inspired skins added to the game. Notably, Survivors Mikaela Reid and Kate Denson will be getting designs based on Sypha Belnades and Maria Renard, respectively.

All in all, September is looking like a pretty stacked month. With everything announced so far, it certainly looks like Dead by Daylight players will be pretty busy through early October!

