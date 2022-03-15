Dead by Daylight Update Comes With Missing Content

Developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new Dead by Daylight update across all platforms alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. And according to these patch notes, the most notable thing the update does is re-enable two perks that were previously removed for being broken. In other words, the update adds back some missing content.

While we know everything that the update does, what we don’t know is the file size of the update, which means we can offer minimal insight into how long the update may take to download. The only thing we can note is that the patch notes aren’t huge and there’s no new content so the file size should be on the smaller side, but we can’t confirm this.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned patch notes in their entirety:

Features

Re-enabled the Wake-Up perk after a bug fix.

Re-enabled Object of Obsession perk after a bug fix.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be stuck between a hook and a locker in Silent Hill map.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer not being able to pick up the survivor in the basement’s stairs.

Fixed an issue that caused the previous killer’s theme to play in the Lobby of a custom game if the Survivor switches to Spectate mode.

Fixed an issue that caused selected outfit customizations to revert to default in the store when selecting a new customization part.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes prevent opening of the sliding doors on the Gideon Meat Plant map.

Fixed an issue that caused already equipped charms to not appear on the killer customization preview screen.

Fixed an issue that caused a long delay when hooking Meg in the tutorial. (PS4 only)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused daily rituals to be generated for characters which are disabled.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer to crash when Survivors interacted with the exit switch with the Wake Up perk equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash when unhooking a Survivor using the perks Aftercare, Object of Obsession and Empathetic Connection.

Fixed an issue that may cause a Merciless Storm skill check to appear after the generator has been completed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Enduring perk to reduce the stun duration when a survivor is carried.

Fixed an issue that caused the effect of the Boil Over perk to remain after a survivor disconnects while carried by the killer.

Fixed an issue that may prevent survivors from wiggling free after being dropped by the killer and picked back up.

Fixed an issue that may cause the wiggle progress to start at 25%.

Fixed an issue that caused the survivors arm holding an item to bend backwards when screaming.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ingest Corruption VFX to be offset when the Plague interacts with a corrupted fountain

Fixed an issue that caused the Operation Theatre room to be less visible with the Onryo’s screen effect

Fixed an issue that caused The Onryo’s Ring Drawing add-on not to spread Condemned stacks when healing a condemned survivor using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe

Fixed an issue that caused a VFX of The Onryo to be present in the background of the Tally screen

Fixed an issue that caused the arrow indicator VFX to sometimes be missing from The Onryo’s televisions

Fixed an issue that caused fewer televisions to spawn in Custom Games with less than 3 survivors

Fixed an issue that caused hatch VFX to be incorrectly positioned when playing as The Onryo

Fixed an issue that caused missing breakable walls in Badham Preschool.

Fixed an issue that caused broken tiles in Yamaoka map.

Dead by Daylight is available via Android, iOS, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.