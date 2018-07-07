Dead by Daylight Double Bloodpoints Event Now Live

Dead by Daylight’s occasionally seen Anniversary Double Bloodpoint event is now live once again to let players earn twice the amount of in-game currency they normally would.

Bloodpoints in Dead by Daylight are used to unlock different items in the game’s Bloodwebs, the character progression paths that provide the characters with tools, perks, and more. To develop the characters in the way that you want to use them, you’ll have to earn as many Bloodpoints as possible. There are also unlockable that you can “purchase” with the Bloodpoints that let you earn more of the currency in your next games, but the easiest way to earn them by far is by playing during the Double Bloodpoint events such as these.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event is now live as of July 6, but it’s only going to be going on for a few more days. It’s scheduled to end on July 10, and the Dead by Daylight Twitter account is encouraging all the Killers and Survivors out there to get as many Bloodpoints as they can.

We hope you are enjoying the double bloodpoints! Let us know what your highest bloodpoint total is in a single match today, and what perks you were using to get it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/up5QoPNk6J — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 6, 2018

Dead by Daylight’s Bloodpoint event follows the recent release of the game’s latest patch, the Curtain Call update. It’s been out for a while now, at least for PC players, but console owners have been waiting for a while longer. Xbox One players got the update towards the end of June, and now that it’s been approved for the PlayStation 4, everyone has access to the Curtain Call update and the DLC. You can see some of its core features below while the full notes can be read through here.