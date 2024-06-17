Dead by Daylight Gives Away Dungeons & Dragons Freebies After Vecna's Release

Recently, Dead by Daylight added Vecna, one of the greatest villains in Dungeons & Dragons history and the namesake of the main antagonist in Stranger Things. Of course, the Killer in Dead by Daylight is based more on the former than the latter, but either way, it's quickly become a fan-favorite choice. However, the development team at Behaviour isn't stopping there. Recently, the team dropped a new freebie into the game, giving players access to new a Dungeons & Dragons-themed badge and charm for a limited time. You'll need to log on and enter the codes below before June 30th to earn the rewards.

As mentioned, the new Dead by Daylight cosmetics are a D&D dice badge and a Mimic charm. The badge features a 20-sided dice with a skull instead of the numeral one. Meanwhile, the Mimic charm features an activated Mimic lashing out at whoever tried to open the trapped chest. To pick up these cosmetics, all you need to do is enter the code DNDBD20 in Dead by Daylight.

How To Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight

(Photo: Behaviour Interactive)

The process for entering codes in Dead by Daylight couldn't be more simple. All you need to do is follow the steps below and you'll have the new cosmetics before you know it:

Log into Dead by Daylight and go to the in-game store

Click the "Redeem Code" button in the top-right-hand corner

Enter the code (in this case DNDBD20)

Click "Redeem"

Once you've finished all that, you'll have the two cosmetics waiting for you. It's worth noting that there are a ton of other rewards players can get using codes. That includes more charms and badges, as well as Bloodpoints and Iridescent Shards. If you only want the latter two currencies, you can currently enter the codes below to earn them while you get the cosmetics:

WHATISAMAN – 129,415 Bloodpoints

INTERSECTIONALIYAY – 100,000 Bloodpoints

100KSLAY – 100,000 Bloodpoints

PROUDDAVID – 200 Iridescent Shards

PROUDSUSIE – 100 Iridescent Shards

Dead by Daylight is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC. The team recently revealed its Year 9 roadmap, giving players a rough idea of what to expect for the next 12 months. In July, fans are getting a new game mode and the twentieth Tome. There will then be three more chapters (two will be licensed) and three more Tomes before Year 9 ends.