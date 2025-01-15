Dead by Daylight Players Have One Last Chance to Claim These Free Rewards

The days of horror fans getting to take Dead by Daylight on the road are coming to an end, as Dead By Daylight Mobile will soon be removed from app stores. Thankfully, fans of the franchise can still enjoy the main version of the game, which is available across multiple consoles and for PC. For those making the switch from mobile to the full game version, the developers are offering a special Welcome Package gift to soften the blow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end of service for Dead by Daylight Mobile comes in two waves. First, the game will be removed from the iOS and Google Play app store on January 16th. The ability to make in-game purchases will also end on January 16th, cutting off access to the in-game store. Those who already have the game downloaded will be able to keep playing it until March 20th, when the servers that support the game officially close.

The mobile version of Dead by Daylight Gets the axe

For anyone hoping to snag the Welcome Package reward, there’s just one more day to download the app before it will be unavailable to anyone who hasn’t already installed it. The rewards will be available to anyone who is moving from Dead by Daylight Mobile to the main Dead By Daylight game, regardless of whether they’re playing for the first time or not.

How to Claim the Dead by Daylight Mobile Shutdown Welcome Package Rewards

End of service for a beloved mobile game is always difficult for its fans, but Behaviour Interactive is hoping to ease the blow. Players who have enjoyed Dead by Daylight Mobile can claim a special Welcome Package that lets them redeem some in-game rewards for Dead by Daylight. The Welcome Package rewards are tiered to thank players for money spent and XP earned while playing the mobile game over the years. Given the app’s almost 10-year run, some fans have spent a good amount of time and money, and the Welcome Package is intended to acknowledge that dedication.

All players who redeem the Welcome Package when switching to PC or console will receive a standard reward that includes the following items:

500,000 Bloodpoints

2,250 Iridescent Shards

In addition to this in-game currency, players will also receive loyalty rewards based on the time they spend in Dead by Daylight mobile. For money spent, players will receive a tiered amount of Auric Cells and Iridescent Shards. The tiers for these Welcome Package Loyalty Rewards are:

$0.01 to $4.99 USD – 150 Auric Cells and 1,800 Iridescent Shards

$5.00 to $9.99 USD – 300 Auric Cells and 3,600 Iridescent Shards

$10.00 to $29.99 USD – 600 Auric Cells and 10,800 Iridescent Shards

$30.00 to $49.99 USD – 1,000 Auric Cells and 18,000 Iridescent Shards

$50.00 to $99.99 USD – 2,000 Auric Cells and 35,640 Iridescent Shards

$100.00 to $149.99 USD – 3,000 Auric Cells and 54,000 Iridescent Shards

$150.00 to $199.99 USD – 4,000 Auric Cells and 72,000 Iridescent Shards

$200 or more – 5,000 Auric Cells and 108,000 Iridescent Shards

As for XP, players will receive Bloodpoints to honor the amount of total XP earned during their time playing Dead by Daylight Mobile. The tiers for the XP rewards are:

720 to 27,419 Total XP Earned (equivalent to Player Level 2-15) – 500,000 Bloodpoints

27,420 to 55,619 Total XP Earned (equivalent to Player Level 16-25) – 1,000,000 Bloodpoints

55,620 to 104,519 Total XP Earned (equivalent to Player Level 26-39) – 1,500,000 Bloodpoints

104,520 XP Earned or more (equivalent to Player Level 40+) – 2,000,000 Bloodpoints

Dead by daylight is still going strong

To claim the Welcome Package, players will need to have a Behaviour Account. They will also need to have a copy of Dead by Daylight on any platform and log in to play at least once. Then, players can open up Dead by Daylight Mobile and head to the in-game Welcome Package link. From there, log into the Behaviour Account associated with Dead by Daylight and select the correct platform. To claim the rewards, players will need to log into the console/PC version of Dead by Daylight by March 20th, 2025.

As long as players download the Dead by Daylight Mobile app before it leaves the app store, they should be able to redeem these rewards. Those hoping to get in on the XP action can continue to play until the full end of service on March 20th.

For players who want to pursue a refund for recent transactions, the developers explain how that process works in their FAQ about the shutdown of Dead by Daylight Mobile. Depending on where you are based, some limited refunds may be possible for more recent purchases, but most players will not be able to get refunds for their in-game expenses. That’s where these rewards come in to soften the blow and let fans claim some of that value in the PC/console version of Dead by Daylight.