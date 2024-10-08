Dead by Daylight Update Changes 20 Perks and 4 Killers

Dead by Daylight's latest update drops this week, the one that's finally redoing the game's Mori kill system where Killers can execute a Survivor or two under certain conditions. Behaviour Interactive has been kicking around ideas for the Mori system for around a year now with the most recent change putting Mori kills in a place that's not too drastically different from where they were before, but they should be much more agreeable to both Survivors and Killers now. This same update also included changes for 20 different perks split evenly between Survivors and Killers as well as changes for four specific Killers, too.

The perk changes are plentiful given that 10 for the Survivors and 10 for the Killers were adjusted, but the Killer-specific changes are a bit easier to track. The Hillbilly, the longtime Killer who was one of the first to be playable to Dead by Daylight, got nerfed while the Skull Merchant continues to be an in uncertain space as Behaviour further changes her kit to figure out what kind of Killer she needs to be. The other two Killers who were changed in this week's update were the Unknown and the Twins.

Below are all the changes live in Dead by Daylight once the game's latest update has been downloaded:

Killer Perk Updates

Blood Echo: When hooking a Survivor, all injured Survivors suffer from Hemorrhage and Exhaustion for 20/25/30 seconds. (was 45 seconds) Blood Echo has a cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds. (REMOVED)

Dead Man's Switch: When hooking a Survivor, Dead Man's Switch activates. The first Survivor that stops repairing a generator calls upon the Entity to block it for 40/45/50 seconds. (was 35/40/45 seconds) Dead Man's Switch cannot activate while it is actively blocking a generator. (NEW)

Deathbound: When a Survivor heals another Survivor, they scream and activate Deathbound. (Removed the distance requirement) When the healer is further than 16/12/8 meters from the Survivor they healed, they are Oblivious. This lasts until the healer loses a health state. (was 60 seconds)

Genetic Limits: Anytime a Survivor loses a health state, they suffer from the Exhausted Status Effect for 6/7/8 seconds. (was upon finishing the healing action, and 24/28/32 seconds)

Hex: Crowd Control: The last 3/4/5 vaults that Survivors rush vault are blocked by the Entity. (was 14/17/20 seconds) This lasts until the hex totem is cleansed.

Leverage: When a Survivor performs the unhook action, their healing speed is reduced by 30/40/50% for 30 seconds. (was token based, and 3/4/5%)

Machine Learning: When damaging a generator, it becomes Compromised. Only one generator can be Compromised at a time. (Removed the requirement to activate the perk) When a Compromised generator is completed, you become Undetectable and gain 10% Haste for 40/50/60 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

Predator: When a Survivor escapes a chase, reveal their aura for 6 seconds. (NEW) Predator has a 60/50/40-second cooldown (NEW)

THWACK!: THWACK starts with 3 tokens *(NEW)*When breaking a pallet or breakable wall, consume a token. (NEW) Survivors within 24 meters scream, revealing their location for 3/4/5 seconds (was 28/30/32 meters, and 4 seconds) When hooking a Survivor, regain 1 token (NEW)

Zanshin Tactics: Reveal the aura of pallets and windows within 32 meters. (removed breakable walls) Survivors who drop pallets are revealed to you for 6/7/8 seconds. (NEW)

Survivor Perk Updates

Bloodrush: After being unhooked, Blood Rush activates for the next 40/50/60 seconds. While suffering from Exhausted, press the Active Ability Button 1 to recover from Exhausted instantly. Blood Rush deactivates when used or when performing a conspicuous action. Blood Rush is disabled once the exit gates are powered.

Corrective Action: You start the trial with 1/2/3 token(s) and gain a token, up to a maximum of 5, for every Great Skill Check. When a Survivor fails a Normal Skill Check, 1 token is consumed and their failed Skill Check becomes a Good Skill Check. (was for coop repairs only) Additionally, reveal their aura for 6/6/6 seconds. (NEW)

Distortion: Start with 1 token. (was 3) When your aura would be read, consume a token and hide your scratch marks and aura for the next 8/10/12 seconds. (was 6/8/10) For each 30 seconds spent in chase, gain 1 token, up to 2. (was while hiding in the Terror Radius)

Inner Focus: You can see other Survivors' Scratch Marks. Whenever another Survivor loses a health state, the Killer's aura is revealed to you for 6/8/10 seconds. (Removed the range condition)

Lucky Star: When you hide in a locker, make no grunts of pain. After exiting the locker, you see the aura of the closest generator, all Survivors, and make no grunts of pain, nor leave blood pools for 30 seconds. (was 10 seconds)Lucky Star goes on cooldown for 40/35/30 seconds*.*

Poised: When first starting repairs on a generator, reveal the Killer's aura for 6 seconds. (NEW) After a generator is completed, leave no scratch marks for 10/12/14 seconds. (was 6/8/10 seconds)

Quick Gambit: When you are being chased, see the aura of other Survivors. (Removed the range condition) Survivors working on any generator gain 3/4/5% repair speed boost. (was 6/7/8%) Quick Gambit goes on cooldown for 60/60/60 seconds when you lose a health state. (NEW)

Teamwork: Collective Stealth: After being healed by another Survivor, you both leave no scratch marks as long as you stay within 8/12/16 meters. (Removed cooldown, was 12 meters) This effect lingers for 4 seconds when leaving the range. (NEW) This effect does not stack.

Teamwork: Power of Two: When you finish healing another Survivor, you both gain 5% Haste as long as you stay within 8/12/16 meters. (Removed cooldown, was 12 meters) This effect lingers for 4 seconds when leaving the range. (NEW) This effect does not stack.

We're Gonna Live Forever: When healing another Survivor in the dying state, your healing speed is increased by 150%. (was 100%) When completing the heal action, grant them the Endurance Status Effect for 6/8/10 seconds. This effect has a 30-second cooldown. (Removed the list of conditions required to trigger this effect)

Killer Updates

The Hillbilly – Basekit

Decrease Overdrive dissipation buffer to 8 seconds (was 15 seconds)

Decrease Overdrive chainsaw sprint speed to 12 m/s (was 13 m/s)

Decrease Overdrive charges gained when revving to 1.5/second (was 2/second)

Decrease Overdrive charges gained when sprinting to 1.5/second (was 2/second)

Increase the Chainsaw miss cooldown to 2.7 seconds (was 2.5 seconds)

The Hillbilly – Addons

Discarded Air Filter: Decrease rarity to Common (was Rare)

High-Speed Idler Screw: Decrease rarity to Uncommon (was Very Rare)

Dad's Boots: Increase rarity to Rare (was Common) Increases the Chainsaw Sprint turn rate by 20% (was 30%)

Spiked Boots: Increase rarity to Very Rare (was Uncommon) Increases the Chainsaw Sprint turn rate by 30% (was 45%)

Lo Pro Chains: Chainsaw hits within 5 seconds of breaking a pallet inflict Deep Wound on Injured Survivors (instead of the Dying State)

The Skull Merchant – Basekit

The Skull Merchant no longer gains Haste from Survivors having a Claw Trap.

Survivors who are fast vaulting can no longer be detected by Drones.

Drones are always in the active state. (NEW)

Decrease the number of scan lines to 1. (was 2)

Drone scan lines are only visible within 16 meters. (NEW)

The Skull Merchant gains 5% Haste for 8 seconds when scanning a Survivor within 5 seconds of deploying a drone or changing a Drone's rotation. (NEW)

Increase the Drones' rotation speed to 95 degrees per second. (was 85)

Decrease the Hindered penalty when scanned while having a Claw Trap to 8%. (was 10%)

Decrease the Survivor immunity period after being scanned to 2.5 seconds. (was 3)

Decrease The Skull Merchant's movement speed when deploying a Drone or inspecting her Radar to 4.4 m/s. (NEW)

The Skull Merchant – Addons

Ultrasonic Speaker Decreases immunity period by 10% (was 25%)

Vital Targeting Processor: Increases Hindered from scans by 2% (was 3%)

Expired Batteries: All Survivors start the trial with a Claw Trap, which has 50% normal battery life. Claw Trap battery life increases by 10% for each Claw Trap received, up to 150%. (Note: After the initial Claw Trap of 50%, the next Claw Trap starts at 100% battery life)

The Twins – Basekit

Increase the cooldown when Victor is crushed to 20 seconds (was 15 seconds)

Increase the cooldown when Victor downs a Survivor to 3.2 seconds (was 2.7 seconds)

The Unknown – Basekit

Decrease to Teleport movement speed Recovery to 1.4 seconds (was 1.7 seconds)

Moved Survivor body texture effect from UVX Airborne Hits to successful UVX Weakened Hits (Weakened Survivors should now have more visual information to track if they have become or are still afflicted by Weakened)

Updated sound effect for UVX Airborne Hit to sound more neutral overall

Updated The Unknown's Killer Power Icon with new smaller icons to better show mechanics and cooldowns

The Unknown – Addons

Blurry Photo: After Teleporting, regain full Movement Speed 15% faster (was 50% faster)

Vanishing Box Survivors who complete generators become Weakened against UVX Increase Hallucination spawn time by 80% (NEW)

Events & Archives

Level 1 of Tome 21 – DOMINUS opens October 8, 11:00am Eastern.

Map Updates

Springwood Added a window in the dead end generator room as a new escape option for Survivors.

Features