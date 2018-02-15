Dead by Daylight Patch Brings Howling Grounds Event and More, Now Live

The latest patch for Dead by Daylight is now live and it brings with it new events, new levels of horror, and quite a few enhancements!

Update 1.27 will allow players to partake in the Hollowing Grounds event by acquiring a red envelope in the Bloodweb. There are tons of new items to earn, as well as the traditional bug fixes like those reported regarding The Nightmare, the Map Scout Points, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s everything in the latest patch, now live:

HOWLING GROUNDS – EVENT OBJECTIVE

Acquire a Red Envelope Offering in the Bloodweb and play it in a trial

Each Red Envelope Offering played will generate 1 Lunar Hook and 1 Lunar Generator

As a Killer, hook a Survivor on a Lunar Hook for the first time to gain 1 Burnt Coin

As a Survivor, complete repairs on a Lunar Generator to grant all Survivors 1 Golden Coin

If you played a Red Envelope, you will also score bonus Bloodpoints when the above conditions are met

Once you have enough Burnt Coins, you will unlock a customization item for The Huntress

Once you have enough Golden Coins, you will unlock a customization item for David King

Keep collecting coins – even if you have unlocked the customizations – they all contribute to the community challenge!

The Red Envelope Offering is only playable during the Lunar event

FEATURES & CONTENT

Content – Added new menu and lobby aesthetics for the Lunar New Year event

Content – Added support for the Howling Grounds event (see the details in the event objective section)

Feature – Added a Difficulty Rating for all Survivors and Killers and updated the character descriptions to better help our newer players

Feature – Added a tutorial pop-up when entering a new menu for the first time. For expert players, these can be easily dismissed using the ‘Hide All Tutorials’ checkbox.

Feature – Added additional help text, tool tips, and improvements to various menus such as the Bloodweb, Daily Rituals, Character Info, Currencies, Shrine of Secrets, etc.

Feature – Players now receive a notification the first time they are affected by another player’s perks. This currently applies to the perks Leader, Streetwise, Dying Light, Thanatophobia and Unnerving Presence.

BALANCE Killer Changes

Adjusted the sound of the static when shocked by The Doctor

Fixed an issue that allowed Survivor to use the Map item while in Madness Tier III. This was a design change made back in Doctor Cube (1.6.2), and was only applied to the healing/repairing interactions. Now all items cannot be used (auras reading, firecrackers, flashlights, healing, repairing/sabotaging) when needing to Snap Out Of It.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to rescue a dying survivor with a pallet/flashlight save while being picked up or dropped mid animation. Now, the pick up/drop animation will play fully, followed by the flashlight/pallet stun.

Fixed an issue that prevented The Nurse from getting stunned by a pallet during her blink. If a pallet is pulled on her, she will get stunned after her blink is complete.

Reworked the Pig’s Rite of the Ungrateful Daily Ritual: It now requires to land 4 successful

Dash attacks with the Pig for 30 000 Bloodpoints.

Reworked the values of three Score Events for the Pig: A Successful Hit after an Ambush Dash gives 250 Bloodpoints (instead of 200). Starting an Ambush Dash gives 50 Bloodpoints (instead of 100)



Perk Changes

Borrowed Time modification: Only the survivor being unhooked will be protected by Borrowed Time and Borrowed Time is no longer a single use perk. We will monitor the usage of this perk and its function before doing further changes to Borrowed Time. Text change is currently only updated in English.

BUG FIXES