Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Trailer Revealed

Yesterday, Behaviour Interactive released a teaser trailer for Dead by Daylight Chapter 22: Portrait of a Murder. The teaser offered a compelling sneak peek, but today the developer provided fans with another trailer, including full reveals for the game’s newest killer and survivor. Chapter 22’s new killer goes by “The Artist,” and the chapter’s new survivor is Jonah Vasquez. Unfortunately, no additional details have been revealed just yet, and we still don’t have a release date. As in the previous teaser, this one simply states that Portrait of a Murder will release this month.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DeadByBHVR/status/1458102320944848900

Yesterday’s teaser was accompanied by a cryptic sentence stating that “ink dries faster than blood.” That now looks like a reference to The Artist, who seems to have ink forming her claw-like hands, and dripping from her eye sockets and mouth. In the previous teaser, we saw a crow formed out of a drop of ink. Today’s Tweet also states that “death circles overhead;” does this mean that The Artist can summon crows made from ink out of her hands? It’s impossible to say for certain, but Behaviour Interactive seems to be enjoying these short hints! Hopefully, the developer will keep these teasers coming over the next few days.

Chapter 22’s theme is coming into focus, but recent leaks have already hinted at things to come for Season 23. Apparently, Portrait of a Murder will be followed by a Chapter featuring content based on The Conjuring franchise. Some of Dead by Daylight‘s most popular content has centered on horror films, so The Conjuring would be in keeping with what we’ve seen in the past. However, until Behaviour Interactive makes an announcement, fans will just have to take those leaks with a grain of salt!

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Dead by Daylight? What do you think of today’s trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!