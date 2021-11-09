Dead by Daylight Teases Next Chapter

Dead by Daylight‘s next chapter is set to arrive later this month, and developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new trailer teasing the future of the game. The teaser is incredibly short, lasting just under 20 seconds long, but the new season will be called Portrait of a Murder. The teaser features a squawking crow created by a drop of ink. The video was shared in a Tweet alongside the sentence “Ink dries faster than blood.” Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of information, but it seems like fans shouldn’t have to wait long to learn more!

The teaser video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Ink dries faster than blood. pic.twitter.com/h4A8yLSvF4 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) November 5, 2021

Earlier this month, the next two chapters in Dead by Daylight were leaked on Reddit. Those leaks indicated that Chapter 22 would go by the name “Crow’s Nest,” which might have been a working title. The fact that this season seems to have a heavy focus on crows lends some credibility to the leak for Chapter 23, which will apparently feature content based on The Conjuring franchise. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Dead by Daylight has a reputation for offering content based on popular horror franchises, including films like Halloween and Scream, video games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, and TV shows like Stranger Things. Unfortunately, the content based on Stranger Things will be going away later this month. Players still have a few days left to purchase Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon, but once the date passes, that content will no longer be available for purchase, and the Hawkins National Laboratory map will also go away. That’s a bit of a bummer, but at least Dead by Daylight fans will have a new chapter soon to soften the blow!

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

